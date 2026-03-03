Will Trent Recap for 3/3/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with a police chase and a man saying they have the wrong guy. He gets arrested anyway….and in present day, the man, whose name is George Long, is on death row for murder and about to be executed.

Will meets with Ava and they decide to leave the restaurant to do something spontaneous, all while being watched. Ava mentions it, so Will goes after the guy. They discover he is NYPD and he was hired to tail Ava for stealing Meat Loaf’s urn from a man named Ron Moffitino. Will promises to take care of it.

A woman named Joanne and another guy arrive to talk to Ormewood and help stop George Long’s execution. The witness says he made it all up and George is actually innocent.

Will and Ava enjoy tea as she explains her relationship with Ron, who hired her for a photography job. Since he stiffed her, she stole the urn because she wanted to live on the edge. She wants to know if he ever did anything on the edge and he explains his childhood, all while they go looking for the urn.

Harris the witness explains what really happened the night of the murder. George was actually walking down the street and with all the yelling, Harris just panicked and blamed George. Ormewood is pissed off about it and storms off, with Angie in tow. Joanne says that he should be thanking Harris and George since it launched his career.

Ormewood looks into the case again.

Ava and Will go to a pawn shop and try to get the urn, which was already sold. Will makes up a story about his parents meeting at a Meat Loaf concert….and how it was ‘loaf’ at first sight. Somehow it works and tell them about Murf Sanchez, the new owner of the urn. As they leave, a man tries to get in their way, but he finally lets them go.

Faith helps Angie and Ormewood look into the Long case and connect him to the Kelly family. They talk to Tom Kelly’s former assistant, who says Tom was a real piece of work. Tom also got into a fight with someone a week before the murder. Ormewood wants to know why she didn’t say anything and she says that no one asked.

Will and Ava impress Murph with magic tricks to get into the party.

Ormewood goes to a bar to talk to a fellow cop about the case. Somehow, this gets him information he needs, so he runs to Amanda for help. He yells about the system; she gets sassy and they decide to work together.

Will and Ava continue to hang out at the party and sneak to the urn in order to steal it. He leaves cash and tries to run away with it….only to get caught and cause a fight….while others dance to Shout around him. They finally leave with the urn and escape in a self-driving Uber.

As Will and Ava go to meet Ron, everyone else works to save George….but not before Ava and Will try to have sex…only to get yelled at by a call center guy watching them and therefore, getting kicked out of the car……without the urn.

Team Long find a woman named Christine whose boyfriend bragged about fighting Tom before the murder. As they try to track her down. Ormewood and Joanne talk about executions.

Will and Ava try to track down the car with the urn….and it works! Then they drop the urn….and find a rare stone. They talk to Ron, who says that a man gave him an emerald for safekeeping, which he put into the urn Ava stole. If he doesn’t return the emerald to Brian, he will die. All the while, Betty is there whimpering. Will tells Ron to tell Brian the deal is off.

Christine’s now husband is Harris’s brother….who he was protecting all these years. They go to the house and finally make the right arrest.

Will goes to meet the guys after Ron and after a standoff, takes the guys down.

Everyone waits for a miracle on the Long case. Amanda is proud of Ormewood. Joanne gets a call that says the case is reopened and George is coming home.

Ava puts new artwork in Will’s apartment before going to Portugal. However, her rideshare account was suspended, so he takes her to the airport.

Joanne and Ormewood enjoy pancakes together….with jelly. He talks about life at war and continue to bond.

