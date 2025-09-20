The Flintstones Coming to MeTV

It’s Yabba-Dabba-Doo time on MeTV when the seminal animated favorite The Flintstones joins the network’s weeknight line-up with back-to-back episodes at 6:00pm and 6:30pm ET/PT starting Monday, September 30. The series will begin in order with the original TV pilot, titled “The Flintstone Flyer.”

When The Flintstones premiered on September 30, 1960, it shook up television like a slab of dinosaur ribs slapped on the side of a car. Never before had there been a primetime, cartoon sitcom. The show follows the daily adventures of Fred & Wilma Flintstone and their neighbors and best friends, Barney & Betty Rubble, in the prehistoric town of Bedrock. In later seasons, kids Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm joined the cast. The show’s clever juxtaposition of modern family concerns and everyday life against the backdrop of the Stone Age made The Flintstones an enduring cultural phenomenon still part of American life today.

The Flintstones debut schedule on MeTV

Monday, September 30, 2019

6pm/5c

#001 “The Flintstone Flyer” – Fred and Barney scheme to go bowling with the boys instead of a promised evening at the opera with their wives.

6:30pm/5:30c

#002 “Hot Lips Hannigan” – Fred believes he’s made Wilma and Betty disappear with a magician’s kit but soon finds that he’s mistaken.

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

6pm/5c

#003 The Swimming Pool – Fred and Barney’s friendship is tested when they become partners in a backyard swimming pool.

6:30pm/5:30c

#004 “No Help Wanted” – Fred helps Barney get a job, but soon wishes he hadn’t.

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

6pm/5c

#005 “The Split Personality” – An accident leaves Fred with a completely changed and unrecognizable personality.

6:30pm/5:30c

#006 “Monster From the Tar Pits” – Trouble ensues when Fred, Wilma and Betty get involved with a Hollyrock movie company.

Thursday, October 3, 2019

6pm/5c

#007 “The Baby Sitters” – Fred and Barney’s evening of babysitting turns into a chaotic nightmare.

6:30pm/5:30c

#008 “At The Races” – Fred encounters unforeseen problems when he wins money at the dinosaur racetrack.

Friday, October 4, 2019

6pm/5c

#009 “The Engagement Ring” – A case of mistaken identity over an engagement ring gets Barney in a fight–literally.

6:30pm/5:30c

#010 “Hollyrock, Here I Come” – The Flintstones and Rubbles travel to Hollyrock and try to become actors.

Monday, October 7, 2019

6pm/5c

#016 “Arthur Quarry’s Dance Class” – To avoid looking foolish at the charity ball, Fred and Barney plan to take dancing lessons without their wives’ knowledge.

6:30pm/5:30c

#017 “The Big Bank Robbery” – Fred and Barney get involved in a bank robbery when crooks throw their stolen money in Barney’s backyard.

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

6pm/5c

#018 “The Snorkasaurus Story” – A camping trip in the mountains becomes a vacation never to be forgotten.

6:30pm/5:30c

#019 “The Hot Piano” – When Fred finally remembers his wedding anniversary, the result is almost disastrous.

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

6pm/5c

#020 “The Hypnotist” – Barney becomes “man’s best friend” when Fred’s inept hypnotism goes awry.

6:30pm/5:30c

#021 “Love Letters on the Rocks” – The discovery of a love poem addressed to Wilma makes Fred a jealous husband.

Thursday, October 10, 2019

6pm/5c

#022 “The Tycoon” – The fun begins when commoner Fred Flintstone discovers that he looks exactly like J. L. Gotrocks, the business tycoon.

6:30pm/5:30c

#023 “Astro-Nuts” -Barney and Fred accidentally join the army.

Friday, October 11, 2019

6pm/5c

#024 “The Long, Long Weekend” – A fun-filled weekend at an old friend’s resort turns into a nightmare for the Flintstones and the Rubbles.

6:30pm/5:30c

#025 “In the Dough” – Fred and Barney impersonate their wives in a TV baking contest.