CBS Announces 2026 Fall Schedule



New Series Order: NCIS: NEW YORKwith LL COOL J reprising his role as Special Agent Sam Hanna and also starring Scott Caan

Previously Announced New Series: CUPERTINO from Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Robert and Michelle King and starring Mike Colter EINSTEIN, a new drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero ETERNALLY YOURS from the executive producers of GHOSTS

19 Returning Series, including broadcast television’s top three series , top four new series and 13 of the top 20 most-watched series . (Source: Nielsen Season-to-date “Most Current” data 9/22/25-4/5/26)

CBS Specials: MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS returns to simulcast on CBS and MTV, live from Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 27 NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS will simulcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon for the first time Saturday, Nov. 14 THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE debuts a primetime Christmas special in December , the first live show in its historic 54-year run



CBS, which is on track to deliver this season’s top three primetime series – #1 TRACKER, #2 MARSHALS, #3 60 MINUTES – along with the top four new primetime series – #1 MARSHALS, #2 SHERIFF COUNTRY, #3 BOSTON BLUE, #4 CIA – the top two comedies – #1 GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE and #2 GHOSTS – and 13 of the top 20 most-watched series – today unveiled its 2026-2027 fall primetime programming lineup. The slate of CBS Originals features new series orders including an action-packed drama from the NCIS universe, a new comedy and 19 returning series, complemented by sports and special event programming.

The 2026-2027 Fall Schedule Programming Highlights:

Mondays – Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST at 10:00 PM.

Tuesdays – The world’s #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: NEW YORK (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: ORIGINS moving to 10:00 PM.

Wednesdays – Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of SURVIVOR at 8:00 PM followed by THE AMAZING RACE at 9:30 PM.

Thursdays – Two new shows join the night. GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE at 8:00 PM followed by new comedy ETERNALLY YOURS at 8:30 PM, then ELSBETH at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series CUPERTINO at 10:00 PM.

Fridays – The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: SHERIFF COUNTRY at 8:00 PM, FIRE COUNTRY at 9:00 PM and BOSTON BLUE at 10:00 PM.

Sundays – CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 MINUTES at 7:00 PM, MARSHALS at 8:00 PM, TRACKER at 9:00 PM and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall.

“CBS broadcasts the most-watched entertainment shows in the country and continues to launch more every season,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We’ll build on that this fall by expanding the powerful NCIS franchise, introducing a new original drama from the creators of THE GOOD WIFE and ELSBETH and a new comedy from the acclaimed duo behind GHOSTS. This all adds up to another schedule built for launching new hits, scaling audiences and growing content value.”

NEW 2026-2027 FALL SERIES:

NCIS: NEW YORK – The newest NCIS universe expansion follows Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) as he returns to his hometown, New York City, and partners with a roguish special agent (Scott Caan).

CUPERTINO – A wronged lawyer (Mike Colter) partners with a promising young attorney (Rachel Keller) to stand up against the giants of Silicon Valley in a David vs. Goliath battle.

ETERNALLY YOURS – An eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for 500 years and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter.

NEW FALL 2026-2027 SPECIALS:

NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS– For the first time, after nearly four decades of slime‑filled fan‑favorite fun, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will simulcast on the CBS Television Network and Nickelodeon.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE – For the first time in its 54-year history on CBS, THE PRICE IS RIGHT will air live, transforming television’s longest-running game show into a must-watch holiday primetime television event.

2026-2027 MIDSEASON SERIES:

EINSTEIN (NEW!) – Matthew Gray Gubler stars as the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein, who is forced to put his reckless antics behind him, utilizing his genius to help solve crimes with a local police detective (Melissa Fumero).

MATLOCK

GHOSTS One-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes to air this fall.

NCIS: SYDNEY

RETURNING SERIES:

TRACKER – #1 broadcast series starring Justin Hartley

MARSHALS – #1 new broadcast series from the YELLOWSTONE universe

NCIS – the world’s #1 television franchise

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE – #1 broadcast comedy

60 MINUTES – #1 primetime news program

BOSTON BLUE

CIA

ELSBETH

FBI

FIRE COUNTRY

GHOSTS

HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST

MATLOCK

NCIS: ORIGINS

NCIS: SYDNEY

SHERIFF COUNTRY

SURVIVOR

THE AMAZING RACE

48 HOURS

RETURNING EVENT PROGRAMMING:

52 ND AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs) hosted by Queen Latifah Monday, May 25 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT)

THE 79 TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS hosted by P!NK Sunday, June 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT)

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAs) – LIVE from Los Angeles simulcast on CBS and MTV Sunday, Sept. 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/5:00-7:00 PM, PT)

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH Thursday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:00AM, ET/PT)

84 TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES hosted by Nikki Glaser Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT)



DAYTIME:

CBS remains the #1 network in daytime and is projected to claim its 40th consecutive winning season. The drama BEYOND THE GATES has been renewed for two additional seasons, extending through the 2027-2028 season, and will continue as part of CBS’ #1 daytime lineup alongside #1 THE PRICE IS RIGHT, #2 THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, #3 THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL and LET’S MAKE A DEAL.

SPORTS PROGRAMMING:

CBS Sports’ portfolio of marquee properties and championships features the NFL, with a schedule highlighted by TV’s most-watched window at 4:25 PM, ET on Sundays along with a full playoff slate capped off by the AFC Championship; college football, including the Big Ten on Saturdays at 3:30 PM, ET, Army-Navy and the Pac-12 Championship; college basketball, led by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament with the Final Four and National Championship; golf, including the PGA Tour, the Masters and the PGA Championship; select UFC events; 20 WNBA games on broadcast TV, the most ever for the Network; as well as soccer with the UEFA Champions League final and the NWSL Championship game, which will air in primetime for the fifth consecutive year.

2027-2028 SEASON:

New Development Room Order:

As part of CBS’ year‑round long-term development strategy, the Network has ordered a development room to start writing scripts for FLINT (working title), a drama from Evan Katz (showrunner of “24”), developed in partnership with Matt LeBlanc, who would also star and executive produce pending a series order for broadcast. The project is from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. FLINT tells the story of a burnt-out LAPD detective who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years. Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop.



Below Is the New CBS 2026-2027 Schedule:

FALL 2026-2027 NEW SERIES INFO:

NCIS: NEW YORK (Tuesdays, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.

NCIS: NEW YORK is produced by CBS Studios. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, LL COOL J and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner.

ETERNALLY YOURS (Thursdays, 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

ETERNALLY YOURS is a family comedy centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

ETERNALLY YOURS is produced by CBS Studios. Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang serve as executive producers. The pilot was executive produced and directed by Trent O’Donnell.

CUPERTINO (Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

CUPERTINO is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech startup. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.

CUPERTINO is produced by CBS Studios. Robert and Michelle King will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners under their King Size Productions banner, with Robert directing the premiere episode. Liz Glotzer and Sam Hoffman also serve as executive producers.

2026-2027 MIDSEASON SERIES

EINSTEIN

EINSTEIN stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein. He spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases.

EINSTEIN is produced by CBS Studios. Andy Breckman serves as showrunner, with Breckman, Randy Zisk, Michael Rauch, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz serving as executive producers. Matthew Gray Gubler also serves as a producer.

FALL 2026-2027 NEW SPECIALS INFO:

NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS ( Saturday, Nov. 14, 8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT)

NICKELODEONKIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS (KCAs) will air on the CBS Television Network, marking the Network’s debut telecast in its nearly 40‑year history. The event will celebrate fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. The special will simulcast live from Los Angeles, on CBS and Nickelodeon.

NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS is produced by Done and Dusted.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE (December)

For the first time in its 54-year history on CBS, television’slongest-running game show will air live with THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE. This high-stakes, must‑watch primetime Christmas television event unfolds in real time, raising the pressure with every passing second. Viewers gain unprecedented behind-the-scenes access alongside host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray, the models and the production team as they race to keep the show on track-resetting games, transforming the stage and beating the clock. Lucky contestants will “Come on down!” to play fan-favorite games Plinko, Cliffhangers and Lucky Seven, before spinning The Big Wheel for a shot at a luxury showcase – all played out live.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is executiveproducer.