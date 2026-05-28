TV Shows

Boomerang to Celebrate Scooby Doo 50th Anniversary

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 9, 2019 @ 11:54 am

Boomerang will make EVERY episode and movie featuring the iconic canine, completely free to stream, throughout the entire weekend.

Starting Friday, Sept. 13, grab your Scooby snacks and watch hundreds of episodes and movies and see how many mysteries you can help the Mystery Inc. gang solve!

There will also be two more episodes to complete season one. Kenyan Thompson guest stars.

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