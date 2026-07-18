New Documentary Alert: The Darkest Light

For generations of Jews around the world, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach’s music has provided the soundtrack to prayer, celebration, grief and spiritual connection. A charismatic rabbi, songwriter and teacher, he transformed modern Jewish worship and became one of the most beloved figures in contemporary Jewish life. To his daughter Neshama, he was more than an icon. He was her father, her mentor, her closest friend and the person whose love shaped her understanding of the world.

When Shlomo Carlebach died suddenly in 1994, Neshama dedicated herself to carrying his legacy forward. Performing his music around the globe, she became one of the most recognizable ambassadors of his message of love. But after his death, allegations that he had sexually abused women and girls were reported publicly in Lilith Magazine. At first, Neshama rejected the accusations, unable to reconcile them with the man she knew and loved.

But as the #MeToo movement encourages more survivors to come forward, THE DARKEST LIGHT follows Neshama as she confronts the testimony she can no longer dismiss. Women who knew Shlomo through different decades of his life recount experiences of sexual abuse and profound betrayal at the hands of a spiritual leader they trusted. Their stories reveal a pattern of behavior that many had whispered about for decades, but which a devoted community often minimized, rationalized or ignored.

Through intimate interviews, rare archival footage and deeply personal reflection, the film examines how charisma, power and spiritual authority can obscure harm even within communities built on ideals of compassion, faith, and openness. As survivors seek acknowledgment for what they endured, Neshama is forced to revisit her own memories, including a childhood trauma that reshapes her understanding of her father and the culture that surrounded him.

Eschewing simplistic answers, THE DARKEST LIGHT explores the painful space between love and accountability, devotion and truth. Survivors, family members, disciples, rabbis and community leaders wrestle with difficult questions that remain unresolved: Can a community fully reckon with the harm caused by someone it still reveres? Can art be separated from the artist who created it? What responsibility do institutions bear when they protect legacy over truth?

Centered on the voices of survivors and framed through the journey of a daughter struggling to reconcile the irreconcilable, THE DARKEST LIGHT is a powerful examination of memory, complicity and the human cost of silence. Ultimately, it asks whether genuine healing begins not by choosing between light and darkness, but by having the courage to confront both.