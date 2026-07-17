Masterchef Recap for Bittersweet Mystery Box

We are back in the game with Masterchef on Fox! This week, our remaining contestants will compete in a mystery box challenge while Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry and Joe Bastainich judge.

The mystery ingredient? Chocolate! They are all given various kinds of chocolate and have 75 minutes to make a decadent dessert representing their homeland.

Jamie has immunity and she can also add give and take five minutes to two teams….so she gives it to Asia-Pacific, her own team and takes five minutes from Africa.

Oh, and there will be a double elimination.

Team Africa gets agitated as they wait for their turn to start the competition.

As always, the judges walk around, offer commentary and give advice about each dish and cook.

Jake is making a Mexican hot chocolate cake with several other flavors, worrying Joe, who thinks it is too ambitious.

Julia is making a chocolate ricotta cake, with Chef Gordon Ramsay telling her to nail it so she can beat her grandma, who also competed on the show.

Shompa is making a chocolate cardamom sponge cake.

Heidi is making a passion fruit cake.

Rita is making a chocolate puff puff.

Britny makes a Bajan black cake with rum caramel sauce…..but with less booze. Joe warns her not to make it too dry. She already ends up burning part of it while talking to Joe, so she must restart the caramel.

Peter makes a chocolate cake with coconut shuk shuk.

Aishu worries about her curd thickening, so Jamie shouts down advice to help.

Julia’s cake falls apart and there is no time to start over. She decides to pivot and make three small cakes with the pieces she has left.

Peter leaves his dish on a hot plate and the cream melts.

Before long, time is up and the judges must taste each dish.

Top dishes:

Asia Pacific:

Shompa: It is a chocolate chai biscuit cake with spiced Chantilly cream, ganache, jaggery caramel and pistachio cookie crumble.

The judges think it is a delicious, cool dessert that makes the spices sing.

Europe:

Julia: She makes a Sicilian chocolate ricotta cake with chocolate almond bark and orange pastry cream.

The judges love it and think the ingredients were efficiently used.

Africa:

Rita: Her dessert is a chocolate puff puff with plantain cream filling, spicy peanut crumble, raspberry coulis and chocolate ganache.

It is glamorous, elevated and eye-opening.

Americas:

Jake: He makes champurrado cake with chili chocolate mousse, masa harina cocoa crumble, passion fruit sabayon and white chocolate miso ganache.

The judges think there is a lot going on in a way no one else could do, almost like a science.

Julia wins! She has immunity and her team is safe from elimination tonight.

Worst dishes:

Asia-Pacific:

Daniel: He makes a five spice brownie with black sesame cream, lemon caramel and black vinegar cherries.

The judges find it unbalanced, rule-breaking and bake sale quality.

Africa:

Peter: His dessert is a deconstructed chocolate cake with coconut shuk-shuk, coconut Chantilly cream and raspberry coulis.

The judges think it looks unfinished and poorly executed.

Americas:

Britny: Her dessert is a chocolate Bajan black cake with rum caramel sauce, vanilla bean whipped cream and chocolate ganache.

The judges think it is too dry and all wrong for what they wanted to taste.

Daniel and Britny are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!