Masterchef Recap for 7/12/2023

-Tonight’s mystery ingredient is apples!

-Each contestant puts together their dish, with the judges looking on and making commentary.

-Kyle is safe? How did that happen? We got a weather alert and I missed the first ten minutes.

-Richie’s cupcakes aren’t rising, making him stress out. He refuses to land in the bottom three again.

-It looks like they have a choice between making sweet or savory dishes.

-Red snapper with apple sounds oddly good.

-This entire cooking part went by way too fast….crazy!

-Kendal worries because his dish isn’t elevated enough.

-The judges go by each dish….tasting, judging and giving commentary about the pros and cons of them.

-NOOOOOOOOO. Kendal used salt instead of sugar in his churros.

-Did Kyle laugh at him for the mistake? Kind of rude, buddy!

-I am shocked the sugar/salt mix up doesn’t happen more often.

Top Dishes:

-Nina: Her apple crumble with cream is simple, but has a lot of good flavor and technique. (Northeast)

-Jennifer: Her apple spice cake with caramel and cream cheese frosting is delicious and has a good combination of all the flavors. (South)

-Wayne: His Harissa spiced scallops with apple puree looks and tastes amazing. (Midwest)

-Kennedy: Her pork tenderloin with apple butter gravy, pickled apple salad and parsnip puree is spot on.

-Jennifer wins, securing the win for the South and saving Kendal’s behind.

Worst Dishes:

-Richie: His home cakes (formerly known as cupcakes) with apple compote missed the mark and are way too dry. (Northeast)

-Charles: His pan seared red snapper with potatoes, apples, white wine apple sauce and jalapeños is a complete mess. The fish tastes good, but the elements don’t come together. (Midwest)

-Lizzie: Her pan seared scallops with apple and celery root puree, apple salad and apple chutney is overcooked and has too many elements going on. (West)

Richie is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned.