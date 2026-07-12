House of David Renewed for Season Three

Prime Video announced the renewal of House of David, the epic biblical drama from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, for Season Three. Season One, which captivated more than 40 million viewers worldwide, is now streaming on Wonder Project and Prime Video alongside Season Two.

“We are incredibly grateful to fans around the world who have embraced House of David,” said Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, creators and executive producers of House of David. “Season Three follows David through one of the most defining chapters of his life, and we’re honored to share this next chapter alongside our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. Whether audiences have known David through Scripture or are encountering him from a fresh perspective, we hope the series continues to reveal why his story has resonated across generations.”

“At Wonder Project, we’re committed to building enduring franchises rooted in timeless stories that inspire, entertain and bring audiences together,” said Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, CEO of Wonder Project. “We’re grateful to Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios for their continued partnership and shared belief in that vision, and we’re excited to continue the journey with a third season of House of David.”

“House of David has resonated with audiences around the world, bringing this timeless story to life with breathtaking scope and emotional authenticity,” said Kara Smith, Head of Drama, Amazon MGM Studios. “With millions of viewers captivated by the series, we are thrilled to continue this journey with our partners at Wonder Project for a third season, delivering even more of the rich storytelling and compelling performances that have made this show a global success on Prime Video.”

House of David Season Two stars Michael Iskander as David, alongside Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephen Lang as Samuel. The ensemble cast also includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom.

In Season Three, David’s journey comes full circle from outcast shepherd to fierce warrior, to his ultimate destiny as King. But before the throne, there is exile. David is a hunted outlaw, forced to hide among his enemies and live yet another dangerous lie. This chapter explores the true cost of destiny — the betrayals endured, the identities shed, and the sacrifices demanded of a hero before he can rise to the throne.

House of David comes from Wonder Project’s Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn and is executive produced by Erwin, Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Gavin J. Behrman, Adam Abel, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev and Erik Mountain. Justin Rosenblatt serves as executive in charge of production on behalf of Wonder Project. The Chosen’s Dallas Jenkins is a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project. House of David is produced by Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.

Seasons One and Two of House of David are included with a Prime membership or available to watch with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video. Through its U.S. subscription offering, Wonder Project provides viewers access to a growing collection of original programming and a curated library of hopeful, inspiring and uplifting entertainment for viewers seeking stories to watch together.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About Wonder Project

Wonder Project is an entertainment company dedicated to telling courageous stories that inspire hope and restore faith in things worth believing in. Operating as an independent studio, distribution platform, and trusted brand, Wonder produces and curates premium content for the faith and values audience. Its subscription on Prime Video offers original programming alongside an extensive, curated library of licensed titles.