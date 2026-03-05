Britney Spears

Arrested for DUI

Update viaTMZ: there was also an unknown substance found in the car which is being tested.

Update via Variety:

“”This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” a representative for Spears said in a statement. “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The statement continued, “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.””

TVGrapevine has just learned that pop star Britney Spears has been arrested for a DUI.

As per Variety, Britney was arrested by California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. PST and booked early Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

She has since been released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Story developing….