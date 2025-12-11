Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 12/11/2025

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Audrey and Jim watching football. She is commenting on how good a player looks and Jim argues over how he isn’t playing well. Audrey says she wasn’t talking about his playing….or his face.

Georgie and Mandy come home and say CeeCee bit a kid at the park. Audrey argues that they have to nip this in the bud by teaching her a lesson and biting her. Mandy doesn’t think this is a good idea, but Audrey says this is how she got Mandy to stop biting. Mandy is shocked that she did this and Jim let it happen, but they say it only happened once.

Later on, Georgie and Mandy are discussing CeeCee biting while trying to have romantic time. They debate on what to do since they don’t want her to be the ‘weird biting kid’ but also don’t know how to stop it.

The next day, Mandy tries to get CeeCee dressed, but she refuses to cooperate and bites Mandy, earning a time out. Audrey wonders why Mandy put her in her room where all her things are…..as they listen to CeeCee throw a tantrum.

Audrey reports this to Jim and Georgie and tells them that they need to bite CeeCee so she learns a lesson. Georgie says she supports what Mandy wants to do, which Jim thinks is a good idea. Audrey is mad and storms out. Georgie wonders if Audrey was always like this and Jim says she mellowed.

At work, Georgie talks about this to Ruben, who suggests they give CeeCee a bone to chew on, like a dog. Georgie thinks this is a bad idea and can’t think of why.

Mandy suggests that they put on a play to show CeeCee biting is wrong, but this only entertains CeeCee.

The next day, Audrey tells Mandy that she had to cut her trip to the park with CeeCee short since she bit someone again. She admits to biting CeeCee and making her cry, which leads to Mandy taking her off babysitting duty and giving it to Mary, who says God works in mysterious ways.

Mary makes them dinner and pie and says they can stay as long as they want as they discuss what to do with CeeCee whilst bashing Audrey. This leads to a spanking debate and Georgie admitting he got spanked quite a bit as a kid, especially when he flushed a cherry bomb down the toilet in school.

At the McCallister home, Connor comments on Mandy and Georgie moving out. Jim says to feel free to drive Connor out too as Audrey asks if she is a good mom. Connor says she was the best while the debate continues about the whole situation.

Mandy tries to make CeeCee breakfast that she will eat, while Mary offers unsolicited advice on how to handle her eating habits. They talk about Audrey and how they are close in age, so they might have different schools of thought. Mary then agrees to watch CeeCee, only to get blocks thrown at her when she tells her to give them to her….as CeeCee says no.

Georgie comes home and sees Mary has a band-aid on her head. Mary explains what happened and says CeeCee needs boundaries. Georgie agrees and talks to Mandy about this as she waits to take a shower. Mandy is not happy about this and later calls into a radio show to get advice on what to do.

Audrey finds out and calls in, causing the ladies to argue, Jim to get roped in and Georgie and Ruben to listen at the shop. Then Mary gets in on the action and says Georgie is not too old to take over her knee when the spanking debate comes up. Ruben finally convinces Georgie to call in as the episode comes to a close.