Christmas Made To Order Star Alexa PenaVega Interviewed



Alexa PenaVega has been impressing us with her incredible talent since she was a young girl starring in the Spy Kids franchise. She grew up to star in several TV shows and movies and is now a staple on the Hallmark Channel. (with husband Carlos PenaVega)

Now Alexa’s newest movie is ready to air on Hallmark just in time for Christmas. In Christmas Made To Order, she plays Gretchen, a woman who is hired to be a decorator for a Scrooge type man (Jonathan Bennett). As they work together, things take a turn and both of their lives change forever.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Alexa had nothing but good things to say about her time filming. One of her favorite things was getting to film with Jonathan Bennett. The two of them had never worked together before, so for them, it was a real treat. She admits that since they knew OF each other and had many mutual friends, it was like being with family the entire time.

As for her role, Alexa reveals that she loved how strong Gretchen was as a person. Those are the roles that she is most attracted to and allow her to stay true to herself. She even admitted to turning down roles in the past because they did not fit with who she was and what she believed. She has been a role model for many years and continues to take that part of her job seriously.

In addition, Alexa is also incredibly sweet and positive. During our interview, she remained upbeat, kind and by the end, seemed more like a friend than anything else. Her kind heart and positivity are a breath of fresh air in this day and age and something that makes me want to be a better person. I thank her for this gift, especially during this holiday season.

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