America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/21/2022

Act 1: Cubcakes (dance): They previously appeared on World of Dance and did pretty well. Tonight is no different. They bring the dance, the energy and the cuteness, making it the perfect way to open the show.

Four yeses!

Act 2: Ethan Jan (Rubik’s Cube pro): He is a TikTok star and holds a Guinness World Record for his talent. His tricks include solving the Rubik’s Cube while juggling, behind his back, on a unicycle….all in seconds. It is so incredible to watch.

Four yeses!

Act 3: Kristen Cruz (singer): She is like a baby Adele with that voice. She hits every note and leaves everyone with chills and absolutely enchanted. WOW.

Four yeses!

Comedian montage!

Act 4: Lace (comedian): She jokes about growing up, her parents wanting grandchildren, pageant life and aging. She is a breath of fresh air and absolutely hysterical.

Four yeses

Act 5: Yannick (dancing magician): The act consists of dance with several backup dancers and some tricks thrown in….I am actually really enjoying it and think that I would actually go see it in Vegas. I love it!

Act 6: Kieran Rhodes (singer/pianist): He begins with a Billy Joel cover, but Simon stops him and makes him sing one of his own songs. It is mind blowing and jaw dropping. WOW.

Four yeses!

Act 7: Kristy Sellers (dance): She does a pole dancing with old school animation in the background…which she interacts with during said dance. WOW, it is by far my favorite act of the night….she even came up with the ideas for the animation and has a friend create it….this is something I would pay to see in a heartbeat.

Four yeses

Act 8: Justin Rupple (impressionist): He does impressions of major celebrities while explaining how he does it…making it have something extra. It is very different but fun.

Four yeses

Act 9: Cline Twins: (hockey tricks): They do tricks witrh hockey pucks and sticks while managing to always stay in sync. It is too cute for words and really impressive.

Four yeses

Act 10: The Glamour Aussies(Dog act): A woman and her pup do an act where he follows her around while she reads and does other stuff. It is actually adorable and something sweet that we need in this world right now.

Four Yeses.

Act 11: Testa (danger act): This act is similar to other danger acts with the burning of the feet, dangerous tricks, etc. However, he is so charming it makes him stand out above the other similar acts.

Act 12: Mayyas (dance act): What a way to end the night! They are so good and I have no clue how they can stay so in sync, but here we are. I am blown away by them.

SOFIA USES HER GOLDEN BUZZER!!!

More next week, stay tuned!