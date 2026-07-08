2026 Emmy Nomination News

(LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026) Nominations for the 78th Emmy® Awards were

announced today from the Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center. The live

ceremony was hosted by Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Emmy

winner Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) along with Television Academy Chair Cris

Abrego.

Among nominations for acclaimed performers such as Steve Carell (Rooster), Jamie

Lee Curtis (The Bear), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback),

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), a

slew of new faces and breakout performances were recognized including Taylor

Dearden (The Pitt), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story:

John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) and Connor Storrie (Saturday Night Live).“This year’s nominees represent the extraordinary creativity and artistry that make

television such a dynamic form of entertainment,” said Television Academy Chair

Cris Abrego. “The breadth of work recognized this year — from intimate character-

driven comedies and satires to fantasy, thrillers, and costume dramas —

demonstrates that great storytelling knows no bounds. We’re proud to celebrate the

artists and craftspeople behind these remarkable achievements and look forward to

honoring them at the Emmys this September.”

Hacks has set the record for most nominations in a single year in the

Comedy category with 24 (previous record jointly held in 2025 by The Studio

and in 2024 by The Bear each with 23 nominations) and The Pitt led this year’s

Drama category with 25 nominations.

There are 28 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this

year including: Brittany Allen (The Pitt), Tal Anderson (The Pitt), Patrick Ball (The

Pitt), Leslie Bibb (Hacks), Taylor Dearden (The Pitt), Dale Dickey (Widow’s Bay),

Fiona Dourif (The Pitt), Ernest Harden Jr. (The Pitt), Gerran Howell (The Pitt),

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments),

Tina Ivlev (The Pitt), Jeff Kober (The Pitt), Hamish Linklater (Widow’s Bay), Charles

Melton (Beef), Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt), Carey Mulligan (Beef), Kate O’Flynn

(Widow’s Bay), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn

Bessette), Miriam Shor (Pluribus), Megan Stalter (Hacks), Connor Storrie (Saturday

Night Live), Joy Sunday (DTF St. Louis), Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Pluribus), Matt Vogel

(The Muppet Show), Lauren Weedman (Hacks), Karolina Wydra (Pluribus) and Youn

Yuh-Jung (Beef).

This year’s nominations are also characterized by a significant number of multi-

hyphenates who received multiple nominations showcasing their talents as

performer/writer/director/producers across different genres.

Jason Bateman received a remarkable four nominations this year (performance and

directing for Black Rabbit, performance and producing for DTF St. Louis) while three

nominations were announced for Quinta Brunson (performance, writing and

producing for Abbott Elementary), Paul W. Downs (performance, writing and

producing for Hacks), Matthew Rhys (performance and producing for Widow’s Bay

and performance for The Beast In Me), Jason Segel (performance and producing for

Shrinking and producing for Shrinking – In It Together), Martin Short (performance

and producing for Only Murders In The Building and host for Match Game) and

Noah Wyle (performance, directing and producing for The Pitt).

Additional performers with multiple nominations this year include: Sterling K.

Brown (performance and producing for Paradise), Claire Danes (performance and

producing The Beast In Me), Colman Domingo (performance for The Four Seasons

and Euphoria), Elle Fanning (performance and producing for Margo’s Got Money

Troubles), Dakota Fanning (performance for All Her Fault and producing for Margo’s

Got Money Troubles), David Harbour (performance and producing for DTF St.

Louis), Oscar Isaac (performance and producing for Beef), Jimmy Kimmel

(producing for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and host for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire),

Lisa Kudrow (performance and writing for The Comeback), Charles Melton

(performance and producing Beef), Laurie Metcalf (performance for Monster: The

Ed Gein Story and Hacks), Carey Mulligan (performance and producing Beef), NickOfferman (performance for Margo’s Got Money Troublesand Death By Lightning),

Michelle Pfeiffer (performance and producing for Margo’s Got Money Troubles), Keri

Russell (performance and producing The Diplomat), Sarah Snook (performance and

producing for All Her Fault).

The nominations rosters may be revised in cases where names or titles are

incorrect or appeals for changes—including the addition or removal of names—are

approved by the Television Academy’s Emmy Awards Committee. Producer

eligibility is based primarily on title; producer nominees for reality program

categories and eligible consulting producers on comedy and drama series will be

announced early August and may increase the number of multiple nominees. Final-

round online voting begins August 17, 2026.

The complete list of Emmy nominations, compiled by the independent accounting

firm Ernst & Young LLP, is attached along with key categories. This and other

Academy news and updates are available at Emmys.com.

The 78th Emmy Awards, hosted by Emmy Award winner Mariska Hargitay, will air

Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE.,

airing live coast-to-coast on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Creative Arts

Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

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