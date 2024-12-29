Former President Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100

Sad news for the world tonight. Former President Jimmy Carter, who was in office from 1977-1981 as the 39th President of the United States, has died. He was 100 years old.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” his son Chip said in a statement. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

In addition to being President, Jimmy also won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Even after his Presidency, Jimmy continued to work tirelessly, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, teaching Sunday School and raising money for disaster relief. In short, he was a hero to many.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.