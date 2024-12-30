Celebrity Death

Actress Linda Lavin Passes Away at 87

By on Monday, December 30, 2024

Actress Linda Lavin Passes Away at 87

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Linda Lavin, best known for Alice and her multiple Tony Award winning roles on Broadway, has died. She was 87 years old.

According to Variety, the B Positive alum died unexpectedly Sunday due to complications from lung cancer, as per her rep.

Linda was last seen at  the premiere of Netflix’s dark comedy series No Good Deed and was filming Mid Century Modern with Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane.

The Golden Globe and Tony winning actress also appeared in Elsbeth, The Good Wife, Mom, The Muppets Take Manhattan and many other projects throughout her decades long career.

 

TVGrapecine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91 Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99 Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65
See also  Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
0
Related Posts