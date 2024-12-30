Actress Linda Lavin Passes Away at 87

Actress Linda Lavin Passes Away at 87

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Linda Lavin, best known for Alice and her multiple Tony Award winning roles on Broadway, has died. She was 87 years old.

According to Variety, the B Positive alum died unexpectedly Sunday due to complications from lung cancer, as per her rep.

Linda was last seen at the premiere of Netflix’s dark comedy series No Good Deed and was filming Mid Century Modern with Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane.

The Golden Globe and Tony winning actress also appeared in Elsbeth, The Good Wife, Mom, The Muppets Take Manhattan and many other projects throughout her decades long career.

TVGrapecine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.