The Bachelor Premiere News

Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.’s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor,” premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The 30 stunning, accomplished women will do anything to catch Peter’s eye, including bringing a giant paper airplane in for an impressive landing. Peter loves the effort all these ladies are making, including the three flight attendants. He is encouraged he might meet his wife, but there is one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor and sparks flew then. What will the other women think of her? It is nothing compared to the loud scream when Hannah B. steps out of the limo. Why would she be here?

There is one assertive charmer who steals Peter away multiple times during the cocktail party and then steals a kiss. But who will get the first impression rose and earn the jealousy of all the other women? It’s a very emotional first rose ceremony for Peter as he says goodbye to eight bachelorettes, some of whom predict that Peter may be in for a bumpy ride with this group of feisty ladies.

But this season, the premiere isn’t over after the rose ceremony. In the first group date, nine competitive women are put through flight school by special guests, veteran Marine Corps pilot Alisa Johnson and Katie Higgins Cook, the first female pilot in the Navy’s elite Blue Angels demonstration squad. Who will capture the special sunset flight alone with Peter as the reward for coming out on top after a series of rigorous drills?

One beautiful girl next door will fly high when she meets Peter’s entire family at his parents’ vow renewal after 31 years of marriage, but will she fit in? Breakout country music artist Tenille Arts performs her new song, “Somebody Like That,” for the special occasion.

Finally, in another huge surprise, Hannah B. hosts the next group date. She explains to the nine enthusiastic women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience. But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage? What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?

Season highlights and a list of the bachelorettes will be released at a later date.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.