The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/29/2023

-Dorit, Crystal and Kyle calling Sutton a drinker and dramatic is like the pot calling the kettle black.

-Crystal is right—Kyle making these judgments is a bit rich.

-Losing weight and working out is a symptom of something else? As a personal trainer, I beg to differ.

-I never realized that Dorit wore her jewelry after the robbery….wasn’t it stolen?

-If one of my friends got a new ring and was in a weird relationship, I’d assume it was either a ring he got her as a peace offering or something she got herself.

-Erika talking about life being expensive for her now gives new meaning to ‘it’s expensive to be me.’

-I love how Garcelle tries to be a present mom to her boys and listen to their concerns.

-It makes me so sad to knew that Jax knew about his dad’s affair since he was a kid.

-Garcelle seems so destroyed that Jax knows what happened….and it breaks my heart.

-We finally meet Morgan!!!

-I love how supportive Morgan is to Kyle in terms of her sobriety.

-If Kyle uses edibles, doesn’t that make her California sober?

-Is it possible Morgan is Kyle’s sponsor? I am not saying Kyle is in AA or anything, but maybe Morgan is the one who is helping her stay accountable?

-Kyle being unsupportive of Mau’s book is really upsetting. She would be throwing a fit if the roles were reversed.

-What if we make Sutton the Golden Bachelorette? As an aside, I love the dress she wore when she met with her matchmaker.

-Dorit talking Sutton’s lack of self-awareness in front of her as if she is not even there really pisses me off.

-Sutton is pretty picky, but after being with her husband for so long and being really hurt, I can’t really blame her.

-Kyle did Morgan’s tattoo? That is a choice…..

-Faye Resnick (the morally corrupt) has one HOT boyfriend!!! Damn!

-Annemarie is finally here!!!!

-Cynthia Bailey is in the house!!!!!

-Denise and Camille are back!!! This is going to be EPIC!!!

-Faye and Camille in the same room? Bring on the dinner party from hell part 2!

-Nobody seems to be interested in the edibles….so why are they there?

-Is Sutton using Star Wars references to talk about what is happening with her family?

-Sutton is upset because there was a custody issue with her son….and then it worked out, but it was still stressful….KYLE…PAY ATTENTION….PUH-LEASE!!!!

-Kyle is not understanding that it is the principle of the matter that upsets Sutton. Of course, they can fly back and forth, but that is not the point. Gaslighting her and accusing her of being drunk and on drugs is disgusting.

-Where’s our hostess? In denial about something!

-Is Kyle really blaming Sutton for being a bad hostess?

-I would never try it, but the cannabis food seems interesting.

-Denise’s smirk throughout the entire party is what we need right now.

-Should I go out there when they are screaming at each other? NO! Chris and James need a raise after this.

-Is Kyle accusing Sutton of being anorexic?

-Annemarie, I have no idea what is going on either.

-I am on Annemarie’s side, just say what you need to say and move on.

-Whoa, I didn’t expect Garcelle to call out the new ring Kyle is wearing.

-Somehow, the women talking about ‘sorry I cheated’ gifts is funnier than it should be.

-Sutton being called out by Erika for digging into personal lives…..did she forget what they ALL did to Denise in season ten?

-More next week, stay tuned.