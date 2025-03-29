Night Court Recap for A Few Good Hens

Night Court opens with Julianne eating and Dan commenting on her cafeteria lobster roll. He thinks she won’t be able to keep it down for two hours, but she says she once ate calamari in the hole….aka Ohio.

Abby comes in and says that her favorite professor asked her to do a lecture and asks for Julianne’s help, unknowingly sparking a new rivalry between them.

Dan tells Julianne that she should pick a case and whoever wins is the better lawyer.

She says she has this because she once dated all three Bee Gees.

Bob and June Wheeler are outside in handcuffs asking Dan for help. They then break the window, asking for help with that as well. Dan says this is their case.

Abby helps a guy named Crash find the cafeteria and they hit it off. Gurgs and Wyatt make fun of her dating life and wonder what is wrong with him.

Abby presides over the Wheelers case,, which involved violent chickens, causing Julianne and Dan to show off and the Wheelers to explain the case and incriminate themselves some more.

Dan and Julianne approach the bench and continue to bicker about who will win the case. Julianne doesn’t think anyone could win but wants to try. Dan is also willing to try, which Abby loves. She adjourns court.

Crash is the son of the Wheelers.

Flobert and Dan try to work on the case with the Wheelers….while Flobert eats chicken food. Dan tells him about this, but he argues it is fine to eat.

Dan explains the case, causing the Wheelers to bicker and incriminate themselves.

Julianne approaches and the Wheelers try to admit their misdeeds. Dan tells them to buy something to put in their esophagus so they will shut up.

Julianne says Dan is wasting his time.

Abby, Wyatt and Gurgs go over the pros and cons of dating Crash when he comes by with his sister Carol Ann. She wants to know if he is cursed, and Carol Ann says he works without getting paid but it turns out he is a volunteer at various places. Carol Ann tries to make him seem worse than he is but the others seem to love him.

Flobert gives Dan notes to help with his case but none of it has to do with anything.

The Wheelers are called back to court with Carol Ann being put on the stand. Bob says she has the same name and face as their daughter. Julianne shows her incriminating evidence against her parents, making Dan’s case fall apart.

Flobert has dirt on Carol Ann, but it only turns out to be garbage. Dan asks him how long he was eating the chicken feed and figures out it might be poison. He tells him to keep eating until he beats Julianne.

Crash brings Abby flowers and they make a date. Gurgs and Wyatt tease her and wonder why the flowers are hissing. They also realize the restaurant Crash was planning to take Abby is burning down. Wyatt tosses salt as they wonder how to figure out the curse.

Dan claims that the chicken feed is poison, and since Bob ate it, it could have caused his violence. Julianne objects, Abby overrules and Carol Ann fake eats it finally admitting it is filled with steroids. This proves that the manufacturer is at fault, not the Wheelers.

Dan is happy with this turn of events, while Julianne is upset. Dan wants them to admit they gave the chickens the feed, but the Wheelers plead guilty, causing chaos.

Court is adjourned, while Abby’s gavel breaks. She says it is not curse related.

Dan is upset about his loss as Julianne gloats. He is sick of defending people and wonders about the lighthouse work. Julianne compliments his work and leaves as the Wheelers come in, saying the manufacturer gave them a great deal of money. They are opening a theme park, but give Dan some money as a thank you. He gives it back as an investment to their park and tells them to never come back. They say they can never quit him.

Wyatt and Gurgs wait for Abby, who has an allergic reaction from the shrimp Crash ate after they kissed. The table breaks and they worry about the curse. Abby says she will break up with him and pretends to text him. The windows break and she texts him for real as the episode ends.