Actor Richard Chamberlain Passes Away at 90

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Richard Chamberlain, known for his roles in The Thorn Birds and Dr. Kildare, has died. He was 90 years old.

The news was reported by Variety, and confirmed by his publicist Harlan Boll, who said that Richard died Saturday, March 29 following complications following a stroke.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain’s longtime partner, said in a statement. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

In addition to his aforementioned roles, Richard also appeared in Shogun, Desperate Housewives, Leverage, Chuck and many other projects throughout his decades long career.

He is survived by longtime partner Martin Rabbett,

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.