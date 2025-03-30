Celebrity Death

Actor Richard Chamberlain Passes Away at 90

Sammi Turano

Actor Richard Chamberlain Passes Away at 90

 

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Richard Chamberlain, known for his roles in The Thorn Birds and  Dr. Kildare, has died. He was 90 years old.

The news was reported by Variety, and confirmed by his publicist Harlan Boll, who said that  Richard died Saturday, March 29 following complications following a stroke.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain’s longtime partner, said in a statement. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

In addition to his aforementioned roles, Richard also appeared in Shogun, Desperate Housewives, Leverage, Chuck and many other projects throughout his decades long career.

He is survived by longtime partner Martin Rabbett,

 

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91 Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99 Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65
See also  Breaking: Regis Philbin Dead at 88