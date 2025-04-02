Val Kilmer Passes Away at 65
Celebrity Death

Sammi Turano

Sad news for Hollywood today. Val Kilmer, known for his roles in Batman Forever and Top Gun, has died. He was 65 years old.

His daughter Mercedes confirmed his death to the  The New York Times, saying that the cause of death was pneumonia. He had also been suffering from throat cancer over the past several years.

In addition to his aforementioned roles, Val also appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, Psych, At First Sight, Billy the Kid and many other projects throughout his decades-long career including Val, which was a documentary about his life and career.

Val is survived by his two children, Jack and Mercedes. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

