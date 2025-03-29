OWN April 2025 Schedule

OWN APRIL 2025 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

THE NEVER EVER METS

New Episodes: Fridays at 8pm ET/PT on OWN

The dynamic dating series hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones features seven new couples who have built strong love connections online but have never met in person. Now, they’ll spend three weeks together in a lush LA villa to see if their virtual chemistry translates to real life. As they take their relationships to the next level, shocking secrets and bombshell revelations bring into question whether their love stories can survive off the screen.

Season Premiere: “Online Loves and RL Confessions” – Premieres Friday, April 4 at 8pm ET/PT

The Never Ever Mets is back, with seven new couples ready to test their love connection in the real world. One woman has been hiding a major secret from her partner, and other couples quickly discover notable red flags on their first in-person dates.

“The More the Merrier” – Premieres Friday, April 11 at 8pm ET/PT

Shocking family secrets rock one couple, raising tough questions about their future together. Later, Ta’Rhonda guides the group through an activity on consent and boundaries, which stirs up issues among a few couples. More secrets are revealed.

“Whining and Dining” – Premieres Friday, April 18 at 8pm ET/PT

An exercise in intimacy takes some of the Newly Mets by surprise, while others see it as their turn to shine. One couple struggles to see eye to eye over boundaries in their relationship, and a game of confessions stirs the pot even further.

“Lying for Sport” – Premieres Friday, April 25 at 8pm ET/PT

Tensions are high in the house, forcing one couple to seek advice from relationship expert, Dr. Ally. Multiple couples deal with issues of trust when it’s learned that people aren’t exactly who they said they were. Later, Jared and Charli get intimate.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: DETROIT

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT on OWN

Following a group of African American couples with deep ties to the city of Detroit, the series features Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson, Marcel and Kimberly Dobine, and Bravo and Lakeita Samuels. The couples are determined to thrive in their community and are focused on building the best lives possible for their families in Detroit, where Black culture and excellence is thriving in a city on the rise.

Mid-Season Premiere: “Daddy’s Home” – Premieres Saturday, April 12 at 8pm ET/PT

The kids react to Brandon being back home. LaToya tries to connect with her children. Kolby feels overwhelmed with Russell’s lack of support with Kyndelle. While everyone is at dinner, Bravo confronts Marcel for the way Kimberly disrespected his event.

“Podcast Pop Off” – Premieres Saturday, April 19 at 8pm ET/PT

Brandon pushes Kristina out of her comfort zone with her music. Russell celebrates his gym opening. Anthony has issues with Brandon and Bravo’s friendship. LaToya and Kolby commiserate on motherhood. Anthony’s podcast with Kristina goes off the rails.

“Welcome to the Staycation!” – Premieres Saturday, April 26 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples go on a Staycation together. LaToya confronts Kristina about Chelsea, and Brandon about his digs on her wine at the podcast. Kristina throws Kolby a surprise sprinkle. Anthony accuses Bravo and Brandon of teaming up together.

#SOMEBODY’S SON

New Episodes: Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT on OWN

The all-new dating series is derived from the popular hashtag (#SomebodysSon) that celebrates the search for Black love, bringing the online sensation to life on screen. It follows three charming, single and successful men as they embark on a high stakes search for true love, looking for a lasting partner amongst a group of exceptional single women. But there’s someone extra along for the ride—each of their mothers will be joining them on this adventure, offering guidance, support and a little drama as they help (or attempt to help) their sons find the one.

Series Premiere: “#GameOn” – Premieres Saturday, April 12 at 9pm ET/PT

Joshua, an NFL player, and his Nigerian aunt Oma welcome four potential matches to the house. Tensions rise when Oma reveals she’ll be living there too. How will the women adjust, and which first impressions will lead to an invitation to stay?

“#PhotoFinish” – Premieres Saturday, April 19 at 9pm ET/PT

Tensions rise as James and Charlease meet four new matches, including Alyssia, whose nightlife career raises questions. Joshua’s photo shoot with the women tests their chemistry, while exposing their strengths, competitiveness and insecurities.

“#MomKnowsBest” – Premieres Saturday, April 26 at 9pm ET/PT

Chadd and his mother, Katina, begin their journey with four new women, but Chadd struggles with Katina’s “mother knows best” approach. James and Charlease test the women’s communication with a paintball activity, and the women battle for a solo date.

