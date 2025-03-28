Selena Part 2 Release Date Revealed

Netflix has just revealed the release date for Selena Part 2 and we have all the details! Check them out below!

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues. Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance, family, love, and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time.