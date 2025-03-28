Mid-Century Modern Recap for Bye George

-The series premiere of Mid-Century Modern opens with two friends at a funeral for someone named George. Bunny is upset, while Arthur wonders why George is in a three button blazer.

-They are joined by another friend, who is late due to being on a plane where a service dog killed an emotional support chicken.

-All three of them check out the UPS man who found George’s body and think he is hot.

-After the funeral, all of them meet at Bunny’s house and share memories.

-Jerry turns out to be George’s ex-boyfriend and has been friends with the others ever since. They were part of an all-girl-male-group and begin performing, only to realize that George is not there to do his part.

-This leads to them crying over George dying and that there was no one there to erase his search history. They realize they have no one to erase theirs, so Bunny suggests that Jerry and Arthur move in with him and his mom Sybil.

-The three of them debate over this idea and talk about Bunny’s upcoming date.

-Later on, Bunny prepares for his date with Antonio. They hit it off in more ways than one.

-Jerry wants to move in because he is tired of being lonely….no matter how many people are in his bed. Arthur thinks the move would do him good, even though Sybil is living with them.

-Sybil and Arthur seem to have an interesting banter but love each other anyway. She thinks they can share clothes.

-Sybil is thrilled Jerry is moving in and tells Arthur she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

-Bunny has a change of heart about the guys moving in because of Antonio. This causes him to fight with Arthur, who tells him he should realize he is worthy of love and cannot see why he thinks otherwise. Sybil yells that she is going out and tells the guys to not let Bunny eat too much.

-Arthur and Jerry get a motel by the airport, drinking and panicking over the situation. Meanwhile, Sybil and Bunny argue.

-Jerry tells Arthur about his anger, including how he hates giving people on flights frittatas instead of short ribs and how his wife outed him and ruined his relationship with his daughter.

-Sybil tells Bunny to choose love.

-Jerry and Arthur see Antonio with another man. They prepare to tell Bunny and argue over what to say.

-Bunny tells Jerry and Arthur that he wanted his own love story and was jealous of what they had in the past. However, he thinks is great love story is the friendship with the two of them. He asks them to move in with him after all.

-The episode ends with them singing What a Man with Sybil.