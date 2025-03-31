Mid-Century Modern Recap for Sour Pickleball

-Jerry, Bunny and Arthur come home from playing pickleball, all excited and surprised that they love it. They talk about how they hated sports growing up.

-Bunny recalls talking to the school nurse about her divorce while faking sick, only to hook up with the ex-husband years later. Arthur recalls talking to another ‘closet case’ about fake girlfriends to get out of gym, while Jerry would blame Jesus for not catching the ball, saying they both had daddy issues.

-The guys then discuss Mindy moving in. Jerry and Arthur aren’t quite happy about it, but Bunny wants them to give her a chance. At that moment, Mindy walks in and knows they were talking about her.

-Bunny tells Mindy that Sybil is visiting her friend Isabelle’s widower since she left her something in her will.

-Mindy isn’t sure about moving to Palm Springs, so she goes to poop. The guys continue to talk about her and agree to let her play pickleball with them.

-Sybil meets with Isabelle’s widower Alan. He gives her a picture of them as the Beatles. They make fun of it and order coffee, two fingers of bourbon and no coffee.

-The four of them play pickleball, with Mindy picking on Jerry the entire time. She even makes him cry because she won’t leave him alone. He says that he is thinking of Jesus since he loves all, but she is on his naughty list. He then says that he meant Santa and he mixed up Santa and his savior.

-Alan convinces Sybil to sing.

-Jerry tells Arthur about how he hates to cry. He compares what Mindy did to eighth grade and talks about how he used to work on his eyes to hide it. Arthur says he has gorgeous eyes, which makes Jerry cry again.

-Bunny comes in, talking about the game and how they are all jocks. Jerry isn’t sure and they talk about playing with Mindy. Jerry compares it to playing with his high school bullies, so Arthur says he will be on Mindy’s team.

-Arthur and Sybil play the piano and sing…leading to them sharing a kiss.

-Mindy and Arthur argue on the court, so he storms off to drink with Jerry and Bunny. They have a bitch session and Bunny agrees to be her partner. This results in him putting Mindy in a headlock and demanding that she apologize.

-Sybil and Alan are in the hotel, but nervous to have sex. However, they like being together.

-The men go in the hot tub and bitch about Mindy. They try to find a way to let her down gently and agree to convince her to play golf.

-Mindy says she talked to Sybil, who sounds happy. She then says she booked them a court to play the next morning, so they tell her that they aren’t on her level. She realizes they don’t want to play with her and begins to cry. As she leaves, they say it was easier than they thought to let her go.

-Mindy says she is leaving and not moving to Palm Springs. Bunny tries to convince her to stay, causing them to fight. She steals the vodka and storms off. She thinks he had it easy, but he says it wasn’t as easy as he pretended it was since he had to pretend to be something he wasn’t. He wants to help her, but she says she doesn’t need him. He says he wants her to stay and that he loves her. It isn’t enough and she leaves.

-However, she comes back and makes him list everything he loves about her. She decides to stay.

-The guys play poker with Mindy, who got a place by a golf course. She decides to give it a go while Arthur and Jerry make fun of her and explain their version of gay poker….which means she doesn’t win with her straight.