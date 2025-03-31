Mid-Century Modern Recap for Here’s to You, Mrs. Schniederman

-Bunny is freaking out looking for his Fig Newtons and screaming about Sybil’s craziness. Arthur teases him by pretending to tell him where they are, but is just lying. Jerry says they are in the salad spinner. so Bunny throws a bunch of Tupperware until he finds the salad spinner, which has a note saying that if he found it, Jerry is weak….cute, but weak.

-Arthur and Jerry unpack groceries. The ice is melted, so Arthur asks Jerry if he realizes what state it is in. Jerry says California and they talk about the heat and how Jerry burned his hands on his car. He wants to use Sybil’s garage parking space, so he and Arthur convince Bunny to talk to her about it.

-Sybil calls asking Bunny to pick her up . He is still looking for the Fig Newtons, but she hangs up on him before he can get an answer. He asks Jerry to mitt him before he leaves.

-Jerry talks to Arthur about his flying adventures with Pat Sajak as a passenger. Arthur tells him to shut up and save the story for parties.

-Jerry and Arthur worry about Sybil and Bunny taking so long when Bunny comes home, saying Sybil died.

-Bunny says that Sybil wasn’t feeling well when he picked her up. He told her he’d take her home to rest, but then she asked to go to the hospital. He began speeding while she said she loved him and not to get a ticket. By then, she was having trouble breathing and told him if she died, she wanted him to know she loves him. He began speeding and she died in the car on the way to the hospital.

-Jerry recalls making her breakfast that morning and how she thought it sucked.

-Bunny says she a heart attack killed her and rushes to try and take care of things. Jerry says he and Arthur can help, but Bunny declines, saying they only have two days. Bunny rushes off as Jerry and Arthur hug.

-Bunny writes Sybil’s eulogy and reads it to the guys. They try to lighten the mood, but Bunny can’t stop crying as he tries to make the eulogy sound nice.

-Arthur and Jerry read messages from Sybil that were snarky and made them laugh. They make Bunny read his messages from her which include iceberg lettuce, the mailman and her saying she is proud of him…and how Judy’s son wants to know if he is a top. They all say the messages were signed with lots of love. They all hug.

-Bunny sends the last guest off as Jerry and Arthur clean up. They talk about the funeral and the guests, adding snark and memories of Sybil.

-Jerry feels sad that as Sybil died he was worried about her parking space. Arthur says he should take it in her memory, but he doesn’t think it is right.

-Bunny gives Jerry the St. Raphael medallion he gave her. Even though she hated it, she wore it because she loved him. Arthur is given Sybil’s car so he can finally drive. The Birkin goes to Bunny, the oldest son.

-Arthur and Jerry argue over the parking space.

-Bunny thanks the guys for being there for her over the last year and for being with him so he doesn’t have to be alone.

-Jerry says they should clean the rest of the stuff tomorrow, so they have something to do, then wonders what will be next.

-Bunny recalls Sybil telling him to live his life right before she died.

-They decide to clean up and start living tomorrow…but not before Bunny goes to lock up the Birkin.

-Bunny sees the last song she played by the piano and plays it in her honor while they all sing. That is when Bunny finds his Fig Newtons with a note that says if he found them, he is practicing and she is happy. She wants him to enjoy the cookies, but only two.

-A montage of Linda Lavin plays as a recording of her singing plays.