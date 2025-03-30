Mid-Century Modern Recap for Hello Fisty’s

-The guys prepare to go to Fire Island and visit a place called Fisty’s. Sybil snarks about it and their behavior, while they make fun of each other’s packing habits.

-At Fisty’s, they plan their strategy to get lucky. Jerry finds someone quickly. while Bunny sends Arthur away and buys a guy in a blue shirt a drink. However, it ends up going to an ex, who also happens to be wearing a blue shirt.

-Arthur meets someone while snarking on how people are dressed.

-Bunny listens to his ex, Carroll talk about his medical issues. He tries to escape, saying it probably wouldn’t have worked out.

-Jerry and a guy named Mason start to hook up but thinks get awkward when they exchange names.

-Arthur enjoys time with his date.

-Sybil messes with a scam caller and makes her cry.

-Jerry sees that Mason is wearing temple garments and realize he is Mormon, like he used to be. This ruins things.

-It turns out Arthur’s date is a superfan and has read everything he wrote in Vouge….and even quotes him to his face.

-Sybil continues to talk to the scam lady, whose name is Crystal. She convinces her to quit her job, leave her man and give her mom and friend their money back. Oh, and she doesn’t want to hear her soon-to-be-ex’s country rap demo.

-Carroll won’t take the hint until Bunny blows up. Another guy tries to pick Bunny up, but Carroll cock blocks him again, not even realizing he is doing it or what it means.

-Bunny tells Carroll he went back to Fire Island hoping things would be different. Carroll tells him that he was the Queen B, as in the B group and he had plenty of success.

-Mason and Jerry talk about being gay as a Mormon and how he is getting married next week. He is afraid to have sex for the first time with a woman…and with her forever.

-Arthur lets his date down gently.

-Mason and Jerry bond and Jerry admits he misses the church sometimes, especially the people, his mom and singing….leading to them singing together.

-Carroll tells Bunny about the time he cock blocked him from a man he wanted. Bunny says he saved him from becoming Carroll Brady.

-Arthur tells his date Jordan about dropping his act and letting Jerry and Bunny into his life. He tells Jordan to let his own guard down and lets him go.

-The object of Bunny’s affection shows up again and he goes to talk to him….to set him up with Carroll.

-Mason leaves after talking things out with Jerry, who wishes him luck as he goes through with his wedding.

-At home, the guys discuss the trip and how it was an unexpected success. Sybil snarks about how they never got laid.

-Crystal calls Sybil back and thanks her for helping her out. She then makes her talk to Bunny, who pulls a Sybil when she tries to scan him.