Steve Martin and Songwriters Sing Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It

By on Wednesday, September 18, 2024
STEVE MARTIN SINGS“WHICH OF THE PICKWICK TRIPLETS DID IT?” (IF HE CAN REMEMBER IT)

 

The “Only Murders in the Building” star reunites with songwriters Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Marc Shaiman for one last singalong of the Emmy®-Nominated Original Song, featuring his own remix on the banjo!

 

“Only Murders in the Building” Co-Creator/Star Steve Martin is joined by Co-Creator/Showrunner John Hoffman and Songwriters Benj PasekJustin PaulMarc Shaiman to sing (or try to sing) their Emmy®-nominated patter song “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It.”

 

Season 3 of the comedy earned 21 Emmy® Award Nominations including Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for “Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It?,” written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman.

 

 

