Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Medal Winners

Saturday, September 7, 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Medal Winners

 

Via press release from the Associated Press:

 

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The first gold medal of the Paris Games went to China, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Saturday, July 27

CYCLING

MEN’S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL

Gold: Remco Evenepoel, Belgium

Silver: Filippo Ganna, Italy

Bronze: Wout van Aert, Belgium

WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL

Gold: Grace Brown, Australia

Silver: Anna Henderson, Britain

Bronze: Chloe Dygert, United States

DIVING

WOMEN’S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD

Gold: Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, China

Silver: Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, United States

Bronze: Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen, Great Britain

FENCING

WOMEN’S EPEE INDIVIDUAL

Gold: Man Wai Vivian Kong, Hong Kong

Silver: Auriane Mallo-Breton, France

Bronze: Eszter Muhari, Hungary

MEN’S SABER INDIVIDUAL

Bronze: Luigi Samele, Italy

JUDO

WOMEN 48KG

Gold: Natsumi Tsunoda, Japan

Silver: Baasankhuu Bavuudori, Mongolia

Bronze: Shirine Boukli, France, and Tara Babulfath, Sweden

MEN 60KG

Gold: Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan

Silver: Luka Mkheidze, France

Bronze: Ryuju Nagayama, Japan and Francisco Garrigos, Spain

RUGBY SEVENS

Gold: France

Silver: Fiji

Bronze: South Africa

SHOOTING

10M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM

Gold: Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, China

Silver: Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun, Korea

Bronze: Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev, Kazakhstan

SWIMMING

MEN’S 400M FREESTYLE

Gold: Lukas Maertens, Germany

Silver: Elijah Winnington, Australia

Bronze: Woomin Kim, Korea

MEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY

Gold: United States

Silver: Australia

Bronze: Italy

WOMEN’S 400M FREESTYLE

Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Silver: Summer McIntosh, Canada

Bronze: Katie Ledecky, United States

WOMEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY

Gold: Australia

Silver: United States

Bronze: China

