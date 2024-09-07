Originally posted on July 27, 2024 @ 5:22 pm
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Medal Winners
Via press release from the Associated Press:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The first gold medal of the Paris Games went to China, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Saturday, July 27
CYCLING
MEN’S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL
Gold: Remco Evenepoel, Belgium
Silver: Filippo Ganna, Italy
Bronze: Wout van Aert, Belgium
WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL
Gold: Grace Brown, Australia
Silver: Anna Henderson, Britain
Bronze: Chloe Dygert, United States
DIVING
WOMEN’S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, China
Silver: Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, United States
Bronze: Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen, Great Britain
FENCING
WOMEN’S EPEE INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Man Wai Vivian Kong, Hong Kong
Silver: Auriane Mallo-Breton, France
Bronze: Eszter Muhari, Hungary
MEN’S SABER INDIVIDUAL
Bronze: Luigi Samele, Italy
JUDO
WOMEN 48KG
Gold: Natsumi Tsunoda, Japan
Silver: Baasankhuu Bavuudori, Mongolia
Bronze: Shirine Boukli, France, and Tara Babulfath, Sweden
MEN 60KG
Gold: Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan
Silver: Luka Mkheidze, France
Bronze: Ryuju Nagayama, Japan and Francisco Garrigos, Spain
RUGBY SEVENS
Gold: France
Silver: Fiji
Bronze: South Africa
SHOOTING
10M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM
Gold: Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, China
Silver: Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun, Korea
Bronze: Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev, Kazakhstan
SWIMMING
MEN’S 400M FREESTYLE
Gold: Lukas Maertens, Germany
Silver: Elijah Winnington, Australia
Bronze: Woomin Kim, Korea
MEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: United States
Silver: Australia
Bronze: Italy
WOMEN’S 400M FREESTYLE
Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
Silver: Summer McIntosh, Canada
Bronze: Katie Ledecky, United States
WOMEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: Australia
Silver: United States
Bronze: China
