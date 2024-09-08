Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 6

Via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the fifth day of competition with host France second, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal countand the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Thursday, Aug. 1

CANOE SLAM

MEN’S SINGLE KAYAK

Gold: Giovanni De Gennaro, Italy

Silver: Titouan Castryck, France

Bronze: Pau Echaniz, Spain

GYMNASTICS

WOMEN’S ALL–AROUND

Gold: Simone Biles, United States

Silver: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

Bronze: Sunisa Lee, United States

JUDO

MEN’S –100KG

Gold: Zelym Kotsoiev, Azerbaijan

Silver: Ilia Sulamanidze, Georgia

Bronze: Peter Paltchik, Israel and Muzaffarbek Turoboyev, Uzbekistan

WOMEN’S –78KG

Gold: Alice Bellandi, Italy

Silver: Inbar Lanir, Israel

Bronze: Ma Zhenzhao, China and Patricia Sampaio, Portugal

ROWING

MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS

Gold: Andrei–Sebastian Cornea and Marian Enache, Romania

Silver: Stef Broenink and Melvin Twellaar, Netherlands

Bronze: Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch, Ireland

WOMEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS

Gold: Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors, Australia

Silver: Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, Romania

Bronze: Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde, Britain

MEN’S FOUR

Gold: United States

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: Britain

WOMEN’S FOUR

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Britain

Bronze: New Zealand

SHOOTING

MEN’S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS

Gold: Liu Yukun, China

Silver: Serhiy Kulish, Ukraine

Bronze: Swapnil Kusale, India

SWIMMING

MEN’S 200M BACKSTROKE

Gold: Hubert Kos, Hungary

Silver: Apostolos Christou, Greece

Bronze: Roman Mityukov, Switzerland

WOMEN’S 200M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Summer McIntosh, Canada

Silver: Regan Smith, United States

Bronze: Zhang Yufei, China

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 20KM RACE WALK

Gold: Brian Pintado, Ecuador

Silver: Caio Bonfim, Brazil

Bronze: Álvaro Martín, Spain

WOMEN’S 20KM RACE WALK

Gold: Yang Jiayu, China

Silver: María Pérez, Spain

Bronze: Jemima Montag, Australia