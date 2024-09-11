Originally posted on August 8, 2024 @ 8:44 pm
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 13
Via AP:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the 12th day of competition with China second and host France third in terms of total medals, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Thursday, Aug. 8
TRACK AND FIELD
MEN’S 200M
Gold: Letsile Tebogo, Botswana
Silver: Kenneth Bednarek, United States
Bronze: Noah Lyles, United States
MEN’S 110M HURDLES
GOLD: Grant Holloway, United States
Silver: Daniel Roberts, United States
Bronze: Rasheed Broadbell, Jamaica
MEN’S JAVELIN THROW
Gold: Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan
Silver: Neeraj Chopra, India
Bronze: Anderson Peters, Grenada
WOMEN’S 400M HURDLES
Gold: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, United States
Silver: Anna Cockrell, United States
Bronze: Femke Bol, Netherlands
WOMEN’S LONG JUMP
Gold: Tara Davis-Woodhall, United States
Silver: Malaika Mihambo, Germany
Bronze: Jasmine Moore, United States
CYCLING
MEN’S OMNIUM
Gold: Benjamin Thomas, France
Silver: Iuri Leitao, Portugal
Bronze: Fabio van den Bossche, Belgium
WOMEN’S KEIRIN
Gold: Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand
Silver: Hetty van de Wouw, Netherlands
Bronze: Emma Finucane, Britain
CANOE SLALOM
MEN’S CANOE DOUBLE 500M
Gold: Liu Hao and Ji Bowen, China
Silver: Gabriele Casadei and Carlo Tacchini, Italy
Bronze: Joan Antoni Moreno and Diego Dominguez, Spain
WOMEN’S KAYAK FOUR 500M
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Hungary
MEN’S KAYAK FOUR 500M
Gold: Germany
Silver: Australia
Bronze: Spain
FIELD HOCKEY
MEN
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Germany
Bronze: India
MARATHON SWIMMING
WOMEN’S 10KM
Gold: Sharon van Rouwendaal, Netherlands
Silver: Moesha Johnson, Australia
Bronze: Ginevra Taddeucci, Italy
SPORTS CLIMBING
MEN’S SPEED
Gold: Veddriq Leonardo, Indonesia
Silver: Wu Peng, China
Bronze: Sam Watson, United States
DIVING
MEN’S 3M SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Xie Siyi, China
Silver: Wang Zongyuan, China
Bronze: Osmar Olvera Ibarra, Mexico
SAILING
MIXED DINGHY
Gold: Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr, Austria
Silver: Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka, Japan
Bronze: Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson, —Sweden
MIXED MULTIHULL
Gold: Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti, Italy
Silver: Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco, Argentina
Bronze: Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson, New Zealand
WOMEN’S KITESURFING
Gold: Eleanor Aldridge, Britain
Silver: Lauriane Nolot, France
Bronze: Annelous Lammerts, Netherlands
WEIGHTLIFTING
WOMEN’S 59KG
Gold: Luo Shifang, China
Silver: Maude Charron, Canada
Bronze: Kuo Hsing-chun, Taiwan
WRESTLING
MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 67KG
Gold: Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi, Iran
Silver: Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine
Bronze: Hasrat Jafarov, Azerbaijan, and Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez, Cuba
MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 87KG
Gold: Semen Sergeevich Novikov, Bulgaria
Silver: Alireza Mohmadipiani, Iran
Bronze: Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine, and Turpal Ali Bisultanov, Denmark
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 53KG
Gold: Akari Fujinami, Japan
Silver: Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, Ecuador
Bronze: Choe Hyo Gyong, North Korea, and Pang Qianyu, China