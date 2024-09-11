Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 13

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 13

Via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the 12th day of competition with China second and host France third in terms of total medals, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Thursday, Aug. 8

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 200M

Gold: Letsile Tebogo, Botswana

Silver: Kenneth Bednarek, United States

Bronze: Noah Lyles, United States

MEN’S 110M HURDLES

GOLD: Grant Holloway, United States

Silver: Daniel Roberts, United States

Bronze: Rasheed Broadbell, Jamaica

MEN’S JAVELIN THROW

Gold: Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan

Silver: Neeraj Chopra, India

Bronze: Anderson Peters, Grenada

WOMEN’S 400M HURDLES

Gold: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, United States

Silver: Anna Cockrell, United States

Bronze: Femke Bol, Netherlands

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP

Gold: Tara Davis-Woodhall, United States

Silver: Malaika Mihambo, Germany

Bronze: Jasmine Moore, United States

CYCLING

MEN’S OMNIUM

Gold: Benjamin Thomas, France

Silver: Iuri Leitao, Portugal

Bronze: Fabio van den Bossche, Belgium

WOMEN’S KEIRIN

Gold: Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand

Silver: Hetty van de Wouw, Netherlands

Bronze: Emma Finucane, Britain

CANOE SLALOM

MEN’S CANOE DOUBLE 500M

Gold: Liu Hao and Ji Bowen, China

Silver: Gabriele Casadei and Carlo Tacchini, Italy

Bronze: Joan Antoni Moreno and Diego Dominguez, Spain

WOMEN’S KAYAK FOUR 500M

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Hungary

MEN’S KAYAK FOUR 500M

Gold: Germany

Silver: Australia

Bronze: Spain

FIELD HOCKEY

MEN

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Germany

Bronze: India

MARATHON SWIMMING

WOMEN’S 10KM

Gold: Sharon van Rouwendaal, Netherlands

Silver: Moesha Johnson, Australia

Bronze: Ginevra Taddeucci, Italy

SPORTS CLIMBING

MEN’S SPEED

Gold: Veddriq Leonardo, Indonesia

Silver: Wu Peng, China

Bronze: Sam Watson, United States

DIVING

MEN’S 3M SPRINGBOARD

Gold: Xie Siyi, China

Silver: Wang Zongyuan, China

Bronze: Osmar Olvera Ibarra, Mexico

SAILING

MIXED DINGHY

Gold: Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr, Austria

Silver: Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka, Japan

Bronze: Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson, —Sweden

MIXED MULTIHULL

Gold: Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti, Italy

Silver: Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco, Argentina

Bronze: Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson, New Zealand

WOMEN’S KITESURFING

Gold: Eleanor Aldridge, Britain

Silver: Lauriane Nolot, France

Bronze: Annelous Lammerts, Netherlands

WEIGHTLIFTING

WOMEN’S 59KG

Gold: Luo Shifang, China

Silver: Maude Charron, Canada

Bronze: Kuo Hsing-chun, Taiwan

WRESTLING

MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 67KG

Gold: Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi, Iran

Silver: Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine

Bronze: Hasrat Jafarov, Azerbaijan, and Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez, Cuba

MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 87KG

Gold: Semen Sergeevich Novikov, Bulgaria

Silver: Alireza Mohmadipiani, Iran

Bronze: Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine, and Turpal Ali Bisultanov, Denmark

WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 53KG

Gold: Akari Fujinami, Japan

Silver: Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, Ecuador

Bronze: Choe Hyo Gyong, North Korea, and Pang Qianyu, China

