Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar will be joining the ranks of Usher, Katy Perry, Rihanna and other iconic artist as he headlines Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9th and air on FOX.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why,” he said in a statement to the media. “They got the right one.”

Kendrick previously performed during the 2022 Super Bowl, joining Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige.

TVGrapevine will share more news as it becomes available.