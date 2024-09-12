Originally posted on March 23, 2024 @ 10:00 pm
Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man
-This week’s Next Level Chef has the cooks making steaks. Each team will have to cut and share different types of beef and decide who gets what….all in 30 minutes.
-Chef Blais’s team is on the top level, while Chef Ramsay’s team is in the middle kitchen. Chef Arrington’s team is in the basement level.
-Chris is the middle kitchen butcher, Zach is the top level butcher and Christina is the butcher for the basement level.
-Once they butcher the meat, they all must grab additional ingredients from the platform….in 30 seconds.
-As each team cooks, the judges/mentors offer advice and commentary on each dish.
-Jordan is agitated while cooking, causing him to overcook his steak. He must come up with a plan to fix it so he doesn’t end up in the elimination cook-off again.
-Von makes a steak parm, which actually sounds pretty good.
-Christina is afraid she burned her chips, but luckily, they came out okay.
-Mada makes a steak/ramen noodle fusion. Chef Arrington offers him ways to make the dish and sides stand out.
-Chef Blais tells his team members to make sure their purees are smooth.
-Before long, time is up and the judges/mentors must taste each dish.
-Christina struggled through the whole challenge and cries in relief once her plate is on the platform.
-Jordan barely gets his on the platform, while Lauren also struggles to get hers on.
-The judges/mentors give the pros and cons of each dish and declare Gabi the winner. Team Ramsay is safe from elimination. She is thrilled since she is a plant based chef.
-Chef Blais chooses Lauren for the elimination cook-off while Chef Arrington chooses Mada. They must make a seafood dish to save themselves.
-It is a mad dash for the platform, since they only have 25 minutes to cook.
-Lauren makes a Thai inspired lobster dish, while Mada makes Asian inspired prawns.
-As they cook, everyone shouts advice and words of encouragement. (This would drive me NUTS!)
-Lauren realizes her dish is raw and she has very little time to finish cooking it.
-Before long, it is time for the two to present their dishes. They are given the pros and cons by the judges/mentors before it is revealed that Lauren is going home.
-More next week, stay tuned.