Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/26/2024

-Hell’s Kitchen takes place on the East Coast this season! The contestants are escorted by the Coast Guard to meet Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-The contestants are all head chefs, which is another first for the show. They will all be working with by Chef James Avery and Chef Michelle Tribble.

-The winner will get to work at one of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s most exclusive restaurants at Foxwoods Resort Casino and get a quarter of a million dollars.

-Everyone begins to cook their signature dishes for Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-Someone is bleeding and needs a medic. She worries about her food being done in time, so her fellow contestants give her ideas on how to make it work.

-Before long, time is up and it is time to present the dishes.

-Anne Marie makes scallops with risotto. He likes it but offers places to improve. 4/5

-Uri is from Argentina and makes pappardelle with ricotta and mushrooms. It is delicious, but needs to breathe. 4/5

-Anthony learned how to cook from his grandma and is doing this in her honor. He made a miso lemongrass steak, which Chef Gordon Ramsay calls groundbreaking. 5/5

-Magali is from Mexico and makes a poached shrimp cavatelli. It is on point and well-seasoned. 5/5

-Kyle cooked to make friends and fell in love with it. His curry red snapper is delicious and beautifully cooked. 4/5

-Brittany is from Alaska and gave up opening her restaurant to be on the show. Her ‘relationship’ seafood pasta dish delicious. 4/5

-Amber is a musician turned chef. Her peppercorn elk tenderloin and sweet potato dish is a bit dated, but the elk is well-cooked. 3/5

-Corbin learned to cook from his mother, who raised him and his brother on her own. His New York strip with polenta and ginger is well-seasoned and robust. 4/5

-Meghan’s prawn dish is a 5/5.

-Egypt’s duck tostada is a very strong 4/5.

-Amanda’s duck breast with risotto is Chef Gordon Ramsay inspired…and tastes just as good. 5/5

-Michael is a reformed bad boy who turned to cooking to stay out of trouble. His lamb rack and lemon roasted sunchokes earns a 4/5.

-Whit says her mom is her inspiration. Her coconut plantain gnocchi dish is a flavor bomb. 5/5

-Joe is inspired by his father to cook. His chicken and sage dish is a 4/5.

-Brandon’s chicken and dumplings is the first dish he cooked for his fiancée. 5/5

-Lulu’s tortilla dish is a bit soggy but earn a 4/5.

-Shant’s lamb dish is cooked in honor of his mother. 4/5

-Hannah’s curry chocolate duck breast is bold in flavor. 5/5

The ladies win the first challenge! They win a dinner at the Prize Restaurant with Chef Gordon Ramsay, while the men have to clean up and wait for deliveries.

The ladies and Chef Gordon Ramsay bond over champagne and food while the guys clean.

-I had no idea Chef Gordon Ramsay got his start working in a hotel after a soccer injury.

-Everyone shares their stories while toasting their win. Brittany is thrilled to be with women who help other women.

-The guys are not getting along with Uri, who doesn’t want to do any heavy lifting.

-Before long, everyone is back together to work on the menu for their first service. There still seems to be beef with the men.

-Egypt is determined to do well in order to honor his mom.

-They are all surprised with a photoshoot!

-Chef Gordon Ramsay tells them this is going to be next level as he sets off a flame thrower, closing out the episode.

-More next week, stay tuned.