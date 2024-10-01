Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away at 63

Sad news for the world of Hollywood tonight. Chad McQueen, son of Steve McQueen and best known for playing Dutch in the Karate Kid, has died. He was 63 years old.

According to Variety, his wife and children released a statement to the media:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.”

“He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life,” they concluded.

A cause of death was not released as of press time.

In addition to The Karate Kid, he appeared in the sequel and several other projects, including Red Line, New York Cop and Firepower. He was also an extensive race car driver, which became the main focus of his life.

He is survived by his wife and three children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.