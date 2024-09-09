Legendary Actor James Earl Jones Passes Away at 93

Sad news for the world of Hollywood tonight. Legendary actor James Earl Jones, known for his work on The Lion King, Star Wars and Field of Dreams, has died. He was 93 years old.

According to Deadline, he died this morning at his home in Dutchess County, NY. His reps at Independent Artist Group were the ones who confirmed the news.

James is one of the few actors to earn the prestigious EGOT award for winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar (honorary) and Tony Award.

His decades long career included roles in Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America, The Hunt for Red October, The Sandlot and countless other roles.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to loved ones during this difficult time.