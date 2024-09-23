DWTS Pro Artem Chingvintsev Arrested in Napa

Update 9: Artem’s case has been turned over to the DA , as per TMZ. His arraignment will be November 4th.

Update 8: Nikki is said to be looking for a divorce lawyer, as per TMZ. She and Artem are also living in different locations at this time.

Update 7: TMZ is now reporting that Artem called 911 for medical assistance and then alleged that Nikki threw shoes at him. Their son Matteo is said to have been at the scene.

The two were separated at the time of the call, but once help arrived, the victim had visible injuries, resulting in Artem’s arrest.

Update 6: TMZ reported that Artem called 911 initially and then called back to cancel the report.

Nikki has come forward to say that this is a private family matter and asks for privacy during this time.

Update 5: TMZ says the anonymous victim is cooperating and that authorities are looking into Artem’s past for other possible abuse allegations. 911 was called prior to his arrest, but the call was cancelled and paramedics and police never arrived to where the incident occurred.

Update 4: The Napa County Department of Corrections released Artem’s mugshot.

Update 3: According to People, the booking code indicates Chigvintsev’s charge was for corporal injury to spouse.

Update 2: E! News reported that Artem is now out on bail.

Update: As per Variety, bail is set at $25,000. It was also stated that he is not part of DWTS’s new season, although that decision was made prior to his arrest.

He was booked into Napa County Jail on a felony domestic violence charge, penal code 273.5(a), which makes it “illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.”

TMZ also said that the victim wished for total confidentiality. Injuries were also reportedly involved in the case.

Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chingvintsev has been arrested for domestic battery, a felony charge, TVGrapevine has learned.

According to TMZ, the dancer, who is married to WWE alum Nikki Garcia, was arrested in Napa, California earlier today. There is no word as to whether or not Nikki or son Matteo were involved.

This is a developing story….