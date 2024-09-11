Nikki Garcia Files for Divorce from Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia has taken steps to end her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev, TVGrapevine has learned.

According to TMZ, Nikki started looking for divorce lawyers the day after Artem’s arrest. It is speculated that she has hired Evan Craig Itzkowitz to represent her.

The pair, who met on Dancing With the Stars in 2017 and wed in 2022, made news when Artem was arrested in a domestic violence dispute last month. At the time, the victim in the attack was not identified, but he was charged with California penal code section 273.5 (a)PC, which is related to acts of violence against a spouse or other cohabitant.

He was released on $25,000 bail later that day.

Since then, Nikki was spotted without her wedding ring, leading to speculation about the state of their marriage.

There are very few details about the case as of press time. We will continue to update the story as details become available.