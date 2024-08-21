Recaps

Masterchef Recap for 8/21/2024

By on Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Masterchef Recap for 8/21/2024

Masterchef Recap for 8/21/2024

The time has come for the first Dancing With the Stars contestant to be revealed. Today on Good Morning America, it was announced that the first celebrity competing is none other than…….

The lucky pro paired with is the amazingly talented

Dancing With the Stars will return on September 17th on ABC and Disney Plus. The rest of the cast will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Congratulations to for being on the show.

Stay tuned for more DWTS news as it becomes available.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/15/2022ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/15/2022 ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Highlights for 6/29/2022ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Highlights for 6/29/2022 Default ThumbnailICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/13/2022 ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/27/2022ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/27/2022
See also  The Bachelor Recap 1/14/19
0
Related Posts