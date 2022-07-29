July 29, 2022

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/27/2022

Sammi Turano July 29, 2022
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/27/2022

MASTERCHEF: Contestant Tommy in the “Back to Win: Bake to Win” episode airing Wednesday, July 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/27/2022

  • Dessert week! Everyone chooses a dessert to make, but Christian (who has immunity) gets to pick the order in which everyone chooses said dessert.
  • Apparently, Derrick and Christian have a bit of a competition for alpha male.
  • I had no idea Dara was majoring in pastry and baking.
  • Watching this challenge is making me crave dessert…..yummmmm.
  • I understand Tommy needing a calm kitchen to bake and having trouble with the chaos.
  • Poor Shelly is having trouble getting her dough to manipulate properly. I hope she gets the problem solved soon.
  • Now Tommy is having trouble getting the crust done and the tart in the oven!
  • Tommy froze his dough by mistake! Poor guy! He keeps trying to fix it and losing time he needs to bake the actual tart.
  • Bri is struggling with getting her own tart done—she almost drops it and then the first layer is underdone.
  • Brandi sets her station on fire and Chef Gordon Ramsay needs to put it out. It sets her behind and she ends up only making 40 of the 80 macarons.
  • Shelly’s Napoleons are also a disaster.
  • It seems like almost everyone struggled tonight.
  • Seeing the judges go around and comment on each dish always makes me nervous.

Top 3:

  • Michael: Hazelnut ricotta cake–it was made almost identical to the sample and tastes delicious….it just could have been a bit more moist.
  • Dara: Berry chiffon cake–It looks exactly like the sample and is ‘perfection’ all around.
  • Amanda: Coconut passionfruit cake–it is delicious and exceptional all around.

WINNER: Dara!

Bottom 3:

  • Tommy: lemon meringue tart–the crust is cracked, the piping is too thick and it is undercooked.
  • Shelly: Napoleons–it is a huge mess, but it was well cooked, despite there not being enough cream.
  • Bri: Strawberry pistachio tart–it is sloppy and raw, but the cream is delicious.

Tommy is eliminated.

 

 

 

 

 

