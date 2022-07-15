Read Time:1 Minute, 24 Second
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/13/2022
- Chef Gordon Ramsay loves vegan food….that is surprising.
- His beet Wellington actually looks delicious. I am not a fan or beets, but I guess you can substitute a different vegetable?
- The Masterchef garden looks incredible….I want a garden like that someday.
- Everyone must create a vegan dish. The winner gets immunity, the one with the worst dish is eliminated.
- Shayne is so cute…I love how he loves his meat but still knows how to cook vegan food. I forgot he won with his vegan dish.
- Samantha’s stuffed potato pancake sounds so delightful.
- I like how Chef Gordon Ramsay gives each cook advice on how to bring their dish to the next level.
- I am glad Shelly is sticking to her guns and tradition by not veering off course with her recipe.
- Shanika making her own vegan mozzarella is seriously impressive—especially with the time constraint.
- The judges tasting each dish is so nerve wracking to watch.
The top dishes!
- Derrick: Beet tartare with avocado–delicious, but it would have been perfect with chili powder.
- Amanda: Falafel with pita–it is street food brought to restaurant level standards.
- Bowen: Tofu scallops with cabbage roll and risotto–the flavor is beautiful and on point.
- The winner of immunity is AMANDA!
The bottom dishes!
- Shelly: Tofu curry–it looks bare and is missing the components of a good vegan curry.
- Samantha: Potato pancake–it is lacking flavor and looks like an appetizer.
- Fred: Tofu Gnudi–the dish is too salty and the gnudi is not cooked properly. However, the eggplant is delicious.
- Samantha is eliminated.
- More next week, stay tuned.
