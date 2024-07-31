Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 5

Via AP:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the fourth day of competition with host France second, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in todays schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Wednesday, July 31

TRIATHLON

WOMEN

Gold: Cassandre Beaugrand, France

Silver: Julie Derron, Switzerland

Bronze: Beth Potter, Britain

MEN

Gold: Alex Yee, Britain

Silver: Hayden Wilde, New Zealand

Bronze: Leo Bergere, France

DIVING

SYNCHRONIZED 10METER PLATFORM

WOMEN

Gold: Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, China

Silver: Jo Jinmi and Kim Mirae, North Korea

Bronze: Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson, Britain

CYCLING

BMX FREESTYLE

WOMENS PARK

Gold: Deng Yawen, China

Silver: Perris Benegas, United States

Bronze: Natalya Diehm, Australia

MENS PARK

Gold: Jose Torres Gil, Argentina

Silver: Kieran Darren David Reilly, Britain

Bronze: Anthony Jean Jean, France

ROWING

MENS QUADRUPLE SCULLS

Gold: Netherlands (Lennart van Lierop, Finn Florijn, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers)

Silver: Italy (Luca Chiumento, Luca Rambaldi, Andrea Panizza, Giacomo Gentili)

Bronze: Poland (Dominik Czaja, Mateusz Biskup, Miroslaw Zietarski, Fabian Baranski)

WOMENS QUADRUPLE SCULLS

Gold: Britain (Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw)

Silver: Netherlands (Laila Youssifou, Bente Paulis, Roos de Jong, Tessa Dullemans)

Bronze: Germany (Maren Voelz, Tabea Schendekehl, Leonie Menzel, Pia Greiten)

