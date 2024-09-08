Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 5

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 5

Via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the fourth day of competition with host France second, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Wednesday, July 31

TRIATHLON

WOMEN

Gold: Cassandre Beaugrand, France

Silver: Julie Derron, Switzerland

Bronze: Beth Potter, Britain

MEN

Gold: Alex Yee, Britain

Silver: Hayden Wilde, New Zealand

Bronze: Leo Bergere, France

DIVING

SYNCHRONIZED 10–METER PLATFORM

WOMEN

Gold: Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, China

Silver: Jo Jin–mi and Kim Mi–rae, North Korea

Bronze: Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson, Britain

CYCLING

BMX FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S PARK

Gold: Deng Yawen, China

Silver: Perris Benegas, United States

Bronze: Natalya Diehm, Australia

MEN’S PARK

Gold: Jose Torres Gil, Argentina

Silver: Kieran Darren David Reilly, Britain

Bronze: Anthony Jean Jean, France

ROWING

MEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS

Gold: Netherlands (Lennart van Lierop, Finn Florijn, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers)

Silver: Italy (Luca Chiumento, Luca Rambaldi, Andrea Panizza, Giacomo Gentili)

Bronze: Poland (Dominik Czaja, Mateusz Biskup, Miroslaw Zietarski, Fabian Baranski)

WOMEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS

Gold: Britain (Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw)

Silver: Netherlands (Laila Youssifou, Bente Paulis, Roos de Jong, Tessa Dullemans)

Bronze: Germany (Maren Voelz, Tabea Schendekehl, Leonie Menzel, Pia Greiten)

SWIMMING

WOMEN’S 100M FREESTYLE

Gold: Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden

Silver: Torri Huske, United States

Bronze: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong

WOMEN’S 1,500M FREESTYLE

Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States

Silver: Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, France

Bronze: Isabel Gose, Germany

MEN’S 100M FREESTYLE

Gold: Pan Shanle, China

Silver: Kyle Chalmers, Australia

Bronze: David Popovici, Romania

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

Gold: Leon Marchand, France

Silver: Zac Stubblety–Cook, Australia

Bronze: Caspar Corbeau, Netherlands

MEN’S 200M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Leon Marchand, France

Silver: Kristof Milak, Hungary

Bronze: Ilya Kharun, Canada

