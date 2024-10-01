Originally posted on August 9, 2024 @ 7:52 pm
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 14
Via AP:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the 13th day of competition with China second and host France third in terms of total medals, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Friday, Aug. 9
TRACK AND FIELD
MEN’S 400M HURDLES
Gold: Rai Benjamin, United States
Silver: Karsten Warholm, Norway
Bronze: Alison dos Santos, Brazil
MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP
Gold: Jordan Diaz, Spain
Silver: Pedro Pichardo, Portugal
Bronze: Andy Diaz Hernandez, Italy
MEN’S 4X100M RELAY
Gold: Canada
Silver: South Africa
Bronze: Britain
WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY
Gold: United States
Silver: Britain
Bronze: German
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Gold: Brazil
Silver: Canada
Bronze: Switzerland
WOMEN’S SHUT PUT
Gold: Yemisi Ogunleye, Germany
Silver: Maddison–Lee Wesche, New Zealand
Bronze: Song Jiayuan, China
WOMEN’S 10,000M
Gold: Beatrice Chebet, Kenya
Silver: Nadia Battocletti, Italy
Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
WOMEN’S 400M
Gold: Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic
Silver: Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain
Bronze: Natalia Kaczmarek, Poland
WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY
Gold: United States
Silver: Britain
Bronze: Germany
CANOE SPRINT
MEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 500M
Gold: Germany (Max Lemke and Jacob Schopf)
Silver: Hungary (Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka)
Bronze: Australia (Tom Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen)
MEN’S CANOE SINGLE 1000M
Gold: Martin Fuksa, Czech Republic
Silver: Isaquias Queiroz, Brazil
Bronze: Serghei Tarnovschi, Moldova
WOMEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 500M
Gold: New Zealand (Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin)
Silver: Hungary (Tamara Csipes and Dora Alida Gazso)
Bronze: Germany (Jule Marie Hake and Paulina Paszek) and Hungary (Sara Fojt and Noemi Pupp)
WOMEN’S CANOE DOUBLE 500M
Gold: China (Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao)
Silver: Ukraine (Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok)
Bronze: Canada (Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent)
CYCLING TRACK
MEN’S SPRINT
Gold: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands
Silver: Matthew Richardson, Australia
Bronze: Jack Carlin, Britain
WOMEN’S MADISON
Gold: Italy (Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini)
Silver: Britain (Elinor Barker and Neah Evans)
Bronze: Netherlands (Lisa van Belle and Maike van der Duin)
DIVING
WOMEN’S 3M SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Chen Yiwen, China
Silver: Maddison Keeney, Australia
Bronze: Chang Yani, China
MARATHON SWIMMING
MEN’S 10KM
Gold: Kristof Rasovsky, Hungary
Silver: Oliver Klemet, Germany
Bronze: David Betlehem, Hungary
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS
INDIVIDUAL ALL–AROUND
Gold: Darja Varfolomeev, Germany
Silver: Boryana Kaleyn, Bulgaria
Bronze: Sofia Raffaeli, Italy
SAILING
MEN’S KITE
Gold: Valentin Bontus, Austria
Silver: Toni Vodisek, Slovenia
Bronze: Max Maeder, Singapore
SPORT CLIMBING
MEN’S BOULDER & LEAD
Gold: Toby Roberts, Britain
Silver: Sorato Anraku, Japan
Bronze: Jacob Schubert, Austria