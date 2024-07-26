Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49

Sad news for the music world this morning. Seth Binzet, better known to the world as Shifty Shellshock, has died. He was 49 years old.

The Crazy Town frontman was found dead in is residence on June 24th, as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website.

A cause has not yet been disclosed.

The Butterfly singer has been open with his struggles with addiction and appeared on Celebrity Rehab for the first two seasons and its spinoff Sober House for an additional two seasons.

He is survived by his son Halo. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.