Tina Turner Dead at 83

Sad news for the world of music today. Iconic singer Tina Turner, known for hits such as What’s Love Gotta Do With It, has died. She was 83 years old.

The multiple Grammy Award winner passed away following a long illness, her representatives announced earlier today.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” the statement read. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model. There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. “Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

The news was also confirmed on her official Instagram account.

Tina, who was previously married to Ike Turner, suffered a stroke in 2013. She also had several other medical problems over the years, including intestinal cancer.

Her official cause of death was not available as of press time.

In addition to her music, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner also penned four memoirs and had a documentary released about her life.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

