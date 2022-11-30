Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79
Sad news for the world of music today. Legendary singer/songwriter Christine McVie, best known for being a part of the iconic band Fleetwood Mac, has died. She was 79 years old.
The singer is said to have suffered from a short illness prior to her death. She died this morning in the hospital surrounded by her loved ones.
Her family, along with Fleetwood Mac, released the following statements to the media:
Christine, who was married to fellow band member John McVie from 1968-1976, was a part of Fleetwood Mac from 1971-1998, helping pen some of their greatest hits such as Little Lies, Don’t Stop and Say You Love Me. She also had a successful solo career before rejoining the band in 2014.
TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.