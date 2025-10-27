What to Watch: The Man Behind The Makeup

Need something to watch tonight? Check out The Man Behind The Makeup, which tells the story of Jereme Alexander. More details below!

Jerome Alexander Cosmetics is releasing a documentary short film, “THE MAN BEHIND THE MAKEUP,” on August 22, 2020 to honor its charismatic founder, innovative makeup artist & teacher, Jerome Alexander. Jerome is a beauty legend who has continuously changed the beauty industry for over fifty years. Through his work as a celebrity makeup artist, Jerome Alexander instinctively knew how to make women feel beautiful and he sought to empower women across the globe to create their own best look.

This documentary short film portrays Jerome as an iconic figure whose influence had a direct impact on the global beauty industry. He got his start selling handmade ladies wigs in the 1960’s when big hair and waves were the rage. In the 1970’s, Jerome naturally transitioned into the world of beauty and cosmetics, where he further discovered that the average woman lacked the training and specifically the tools to apply makeup. One of his biggest contributions to the industry was in 1976 when Jerome conceived the revolutionary idea of developing professional cosmetics brushes and applicators for home use. He then integrated these tools into “cosmetic kits” with makeup palettes so women had the makeup and tools necessary to apply their own makeup just like a professional makeup artist.

In the 1980’s and 1990’s, Jerome went on to become a household name with his acclaimed book, “Be Your Own Makeup Artist,” and many television appearances as a beauty expert on national TV shows including Johnny Carson, Mike Douglas, Oprah and Regis & Kathie Lee, to name a few. He expanded into DTC advertising and was one of the first beauty experts to sell products through a worldwide network of home shopping shows like HSN and QVC. Often referred to as “The Man Behind The Makeup,” Jerome truly believed that every woman can be their own makeup artist and in his own words, “every woman deserves to feel beautiful.”

Fast forward to today, Jerome is still a fundamental, creative part of Jerome Alexander Cosmetics. His latest bestselling innovation, AirBrush Foundation, is a multitasking formula infused with the Jerome Alexander Skincare Makeup™ proprietary blend of active ingredients that delivers immediate results and long-term anti-aging benefits. It utilizes professional airbrush technology to give women youthful, flawless skin. Stay tuned for Jerome Alexander’s next big launch of affordable, highly effective skincare products which exemplifies his famous tag line, “products don’t have to be expensive to work!”

