TV Unleashed: Sammi and Mandi discuss Roseanne

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 4, 2024 @ 11:40 pm

In today’s episode of TV Unleashed, Sammi and Mandi discuss Roseanne, the reboot and how the show impacted America. They also discuss new reboot news and other celebrity gossip.

TV Unleashed was founded by TVGrapevine owner Sammi and writer Mandi. The two get together each week to discuss celebrity and entertainment news, snark on old TV shows and whatever else may be on their minds.

