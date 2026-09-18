The Traitors New Blood Series Premiere Recap

The Traitors: New Blood has twenty-two civilians coming together to find traitors, murder faithfuls and banish both in a game with $250,000 on the line.

So far, my favorite line is ‘it is like going to Hogwarts but with people murdering each other.’

The players are as follows:

Abbey Benjamin

Abby Lee

Arisa Thomas

Ben McDonnell

Clyde Moser

Jay Vinnedge

Joe Vanella

Katie Fites

Kim Daily

Kriste Lewis

Logan Smith

Madeline Kostopulos

Mark Zgoda

Michael Foote

Morgan Cook

Niyyah Hayes

Shane Beatty

Sherry Kuehl

Tomica Adams

Victor Vollbrechthausen

Wyatt Gillespie

Xavier Scruggs

Everyone is in awe of the castle, of Alan Cumming….of everything!

Much like Big Brother, a lot of the cast are lying about their jobs to throw people off the scent.

Alan explains the game to them and tells them that he will add $15,000 for each traitor banished.

After everyone explores and gets to know one another, Alan talks to each cast member to get to know them on his own.

Later on, Alan says it is time to choose the traitors, who are Joe and Tomica. He then says someone else will join them and then someone will get murdered.

Both Joe and Tomica rely on their different personalities (he being more animated while she remains calmer) to get to know the guests and try and make themselves look as faithful as possible.

Mission time! They can win up to $50,000 in a pirate’s shipwreck….which left three crates filled with $10,000 and a clue to unlock the Captain’s Safe filled with $20,000 in its wake.

There are also three murder saving shields up for grabs.

Victor, Abby and Madeline all claim the shields, with Victor doing so more aggressively than the ladies. Needless to say, no one is happy with him at this point.

The money is all recovered, along with some raw salmon.

That night, Joe and Tomica meet and make a final two deal. Alan then throws a wrench in their plans saying that they have to select two faithfuls to be accomplices for 24 hours. One will join them, while the other will be murdered.

Xavier and Katie are the chosen ones.

Mission one is to complete the murder of Kim.

To throw everyone off, Katie acts overly upset over Kim’s death, while Xavier calls out Katie’s nervous energy.

Why were these two chosen? It is because Katie can inform them about the goings-on of the ‘little cliqued up youth crowd’ and because Xavier can think ahead.

Round table time! Victor is called out for being aggressive when he took the shield and Madeline’s slip of the tongue saying ‘I’d feel like sh*t for murdering Kim,’ which was misheard as ‘I feel like sh*t for murdering Kim.’

This leads to them fighting and Victor siding with Madeline.

Due to their behavior, Victor and Madeline are suspected as being traitors.

Time to vote! In a 13-7-1 vote, Madeline is banished from the castle. She tells them all she is a faithful.

The next test has Katie and Xavier go to the library and artium to take copies of Crime and Punishment, which contain death warrants. The warrant must be retrieved and brought back to the traitors…..all in plain sight.

Failure to do so will lead in one of them being murdered! Stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts