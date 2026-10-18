The Traitors: New Blood Recap for 10/15/2026

This week’s episode of The Traitors: New Blood on NBC picks up right where we left off with Joe, Clyde, Mark and Niyyah all buried alive, with one of them about to be murdered in plain sight.

Of course, we know that Joe is safe since he is a Traitor.

Victor is still going on about Fruit Gate and determined to be the one to catch a Traitor.

He suspects Joe and Tomica and plans on getting one or both of them out of the house, but the rest of the houseguests are torn as to whether or not he can be trusted.

Niyyah is the one who is murdered as her coffin is set on fire. Prior to this, Joe explained his intentions to Niyyah, even though it seems as if he took Katie and Tomica by surprise with his actions.

Katie and Tomica discuss Fruit Gate and decide to target Michael.

Victor tries to get Mark and Morgan on his side, but no avail.

Mission time! Everyone is divided into groups, one inside a lab with screaming heads while the other is outside. They must match the screams to the correct grave and will earn $5000 for each correct guess.

The correct answers were Maura Higgins, Bob the Drag Queen, Phaedra Parks and Boston Rob. They earn a total of $20,000.

Abby wants Wyatt to be targeted and tells Joe about Victor being suspicious of him.

Ben and Morgan think Michael should be targeted, as per Katie’s suggestion.

At the round table, Victor names Tomica as a suspect due to the way she was handing out fruit.

However, she says she was just practicing Southern hospitality. She accuses him of being a recruit.

Abby thinks Wyatt is a Traitor because he called out Niyyah at the last roundtable.

Katie accuses Michael of being overly confident, therefore, thinking he should be banished. Abbey, Clyde and Ben agree with this, causing Michael to cast suspicion on Victor.

Time to vote! In a 8-3-3-1 vote, Michael is banished from the castle. Tomica gets one vote from Victo, while Victor himself gets three votes, as does Wyatt.

Another Faithful is gone!

Later on, the Traitors think Victor needs to be the next one murdered……

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